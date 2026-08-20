Prevail Bank Selects Jack Henry to Differentiate Through Open Ecosystem and AI Innovation

Jack Henry's core, digital, payments, and financial crimes solutions will help improve employee and customer experience.

Open ecosystem encourages future fintech relationships and facilitates growth.

Continuous AI innovation across Jack Henry solutions will support long-term modernization.

MONETT, Mo., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced today that Prevail Bank has selected Jack Henry to help grow its business through modern technology, an open ecosystem, and continuous AI innovation.

Medford, Wisconsin-based Prevail Bank serves communities across central and northern Wisconsin. As a mutual bank, Prevail Bank reinvests in its employees, customers, and communities while expanding its commercial and small business banking throughout existing markets. The bank is also focused on growing deposits, improving efficiency, and competing more effectively with larger banks and fintechs.

To support these goals, Prevail Bank selected Jack Henry's core processing platform and a range of integrated solutions:

The Banno Digital Platform™ will provide a modern digital banking experience, including secure and authenticated customer communications through Banno Conversations™.

Tap2Local™ will help small business clients accept digital payments while supporting the bank's deposit growth strategy.

Enterprise Workflow will automate manual processes to improve operational efficiency.

Jack Henry Financial Crimes Defender™ will strengthen fraud detection and help ensure BSA compliance.

Defender™ will strengthen detection and help ensure BSA compliance. In addition, Jack Henry's open ecosystem offers the flexibility to integrate with more than 1,000 third-party fintechs.

"We need a technology provider with a proven track record of delivering on its commitments, and the experience to support our growth goals," said Nathan Quinnell, President of Prevail Bank. "Jack Henry's open ecosystem gives us the flexibility to build third-party partnerships and deliver capabilities we simply didn't have before. The company's high standards of service and shared values made it a natural fit for us."

Jack Henry's AI strategy played an important role in Prevail Bank's decision. For example, Defender recently announced AI-assisted drafting of Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) narratives; this saves at least one hour per suspicious activity investigation, allowing fraud investigators to dig deeper and spend more time stopping fraudsters.

"As we build out our AI strategy, it was important to choose a provider that's already embedding AI across its platform," Quinnell added. "Jack Henry's pace of AI innovation gives us confidence it will improve productivity and our efficiency ratio today while creating opportunities for the future, whether that's streamlining lending, accelerating processes, enhancing customer notifications, or delivering an even better customer experience."

"Prevail Bank has a clear vision for the future of banking in its community, combining relationship-driven service with a strong focus on innovation and operational excellence," said Jonathan Baltzell, President of Bank Solutions at Jack Henry. "We're excited to support that vision with the open technology, continuous innovation, and modern capabilities their employees and customers deserve."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry® (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower more than 7,200 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.