Prevent Blindness Declares June as Cataract Month, Providing Educational Resources on the Leading Cause of Vision Loss in the United States

-- Prevent Blindness offers free resources to educate public on risk factors, types of cataract, and more on the most common form of eye disease --

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prevent Blindness, the nation's leading non-profit patient advocacy organization dedicated to preventing blindness and preserving sight, has declared June as Cataract Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cataract is the leading cause of blindness worldwide and the leading cause of vision loss in the United States. In fact, an estimated 20.5 million (more than 17 percent) of Americans aged 40 years and older have cataract in one or both eyes.

A cataract is a clouding of the clear lens in the eye, affecting vision. Most cataracts develop slowly but eventually affect vision. In addition to aging, other factors may cause cataracts to form. Eye infections, some medicines (such as steroids), injuries or exposure to intense heat or radiation may cause cataracts. Too much exposure to non-visible sunlight (called UV or ultraviolet light) and various diseases, such as diabetes or metabolic disorders, may also contribute to cataract formation.

Types of cataracts include:

Age-related – 95 percent of cataracts are age-related, usually after age 40.

Congenital – These are present at birth, usually caused by infection or inflammation during pregnancy; possibly inherited.

Traumatic – Lens damage from a hard blow, cut, puncture, intense heat or chemical burn may cause cataracts.

Secondary – Some medicines, eye disease, eye infection, or diseases such as diabetes cause these cataracts.

As part of June's Cataract Month, Prevent Blindness offers patients and care partners a variety of helpful educational resources on cataract and cataract surgery, one of the most commonly performed operations in the United States. Downloadable fact sheets and shareable social media graphics are available as well as a dedicated webpage at PreventBlindness.org/cataract.

Additionally, the Focus on Eye Health Expert Series includes the episode "Understanding Cataract" featuring Albert Cheung, MD, Cataract, Cornea, Anterior Segment Specialist with Virginia Eye Consultants and Assistant Professor at Eastern Virginia Medical School, Department of Ophthalmology.

In the new June episode of the Prevent Blindness Focus on Eye Health Podcast, host Christopher Hord discusses cataracts with Prevent Blindness ASPECT Patient Engagement Program participant Ashley Mangen, VP, Commercial Business Development, First Financial Bank and member of the Prevent Blindness Ohio board of directors.

"Most people will develop cataract later in life. The good news is that cataract surgery is a safe and effective way to save sight," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "We encourage patients and care partners to check out our free cataract resources and work with their eye doctors to protect and restore healthy vision."

For free information on cataract or cataract surgery, please visit PreventBlindness.org/cataract. For a listing of vision care financial assistance programs in English and Spanish, visit PreventBlindness.org/vision-care-financial-assistance-information/.

About Prevent Blindness

Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading eye health and safety organization dedicated to preventing blindness and preserving sight. The organization raises awareness about the importance of eye health and its connection to overall health, advocates for eye health policies and funding, supports professional education and training, and empowers those living with vision loss. With the generous support of its network of affiliates, volunteers, partners, and the public, Prevent Blindness provides free resources on the full spectrum of eye diseases and conditions that can significantly affect vision and quality of life, and advances initiatives that identify vision problems early and connect individuals to eye care. For more information, visit PreventBlindness.org, and follow Prevent Blindness on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.

SOURCE Prevent Blindness