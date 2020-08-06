PRG's Select Rental Inventory Set to Go to Public Auction

LAS VEGAS and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Global Partners, Inc. (GA Global) and Hilco Industrial, LLC (Hilco) today announced that the firms will conduct a live virtual public auction of Production Resource Group, LLC's (PRG) select product inventory on August 26 and 27. As the leading innovator and provider of technology for the entertainment and live events industry, PRG maintains the world's largest and most diverse inventory of production equipment. Items available for auction include PRG's and VER's equipment that has been maintained by its highly trained staff to meet the utmost standards.

Equipment for sale includes conventional and LED lighting, moving lights, power distribution units, audio consoles, speakers and subwoofers, video equipment and projectors, and trusses from major brands such as Midas, Avid, Aytron, Vari-Lite, Clay Paky, Meyer Speakers, JBL, D&B Audiotechnik, Barco, Christie, and more.

"We are excited to collaborate with Hilco Industrial to provide PRG with a robust sales platform. This two-day event will present a unique opportunity for theaters, churches, rental companies, nightclubs, and other entertainment businesses to obtain professional-level gear at discounted prices," said Adam Alexander, CEO of GA Global.

"Through major sale events and auctions of equipment, PRG is able to refresh its inventory with the latest technology to support its expanding global customer base. What's more, making this equipment broadly available provides a valuable service to production professionals and performance venues active in the premium used-equipment market," said Aaron Shefsky, PRG's Director of Equipment Sales, North America.

The two-day live webcast auction will begin on August 26, starting at 10:00 a.m. PDT with an auction of moving lights, conventional and LED lights, and staging equipment. The auction will continue the following day, August 27, at 10:00 a.m. PDT, with an auction of the audio and video gear. Physical inspections will be held a day prior on August 25, at 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PDT at 6050 S. Valley View Blvd. Las Vegas, Nev. 89118. Face coverings must be worn at all times during inspections and pick-ups.

Interested parties can pre-register and view auction details at www.gaauction.com and www.hilcoind.com.

Production Resource Group, LLC (www.prg-proshop.com) PRG is the world's leading provider of entertainment and event technology solutions and has the largest inventory of rental production equipment. PRG provides comprehensive and discreet services to an array of clients in the live music, TV/Film, Broadway, sports, gaming, corporate experiential and live events markets. Clients and partners depend on PRG's innovation, experience and depth of experience in audio, video, lighting, rigging, staging, and scenery and automation systems to bring their stories to life. With 70 offices across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia, PRG has capabilities to provide services worldwide. PRG is owned by The Jordan Company and GSO Capital Partners and PRG Management. For more information, please visit https://www.prg.com

Hilco Industrial, LLC (www.hilcoind.com) is a Hilco Global Company and the preeminent authority on industrial machinery, equipment, and inventory monetization. Through its suite of services, Hilco brings together a global network of sellers—who are looking to transform underutilized machinery, equipment and inventory into capital, and buyers—who are looking to expand their business.

Great American Global Partners, Inc. (www.gaglobl.com) For over 25 years, Great American Global Partners has been a leading asset disposition solutions provider to companies worldwide, leveraging real-time digital technologies and proven marketing expertise to reach a broad network of qualified buyers around the world. From Fortune 500 companies to small business organizations, GA Global has demonstrated its ability to move assets quickly and efficiently for maximum return. GA Global is a subsidiary of Great American Group, a B. Riley Financial company.

