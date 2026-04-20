Pricer and JRTech Solutions signs 51 MUSD digital store transformation deal with Sobeys in Canada

STOCKHOLM, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pricer AB, a global leader in digital shelf-edge solutions, announces that its Canadian partner JRTech Solutions has signed a major agreement with Sobeys, one of Canada's leading supermarket chains. The contract includes the deployment of Pricer's latest electronic shelf label (ESL) technology and the cloud-based platform Pricer Plaza across an estimated 300-350 stores.

The agreement covers the supply of multicolor electronic shelf labels and the necessary store infrastructure, with a total hardware and infrastructure value of approximately 51 MUSD (excluding Pricer Plaza). The deployment is scheduled for an 18-month period starting in May 2026.

"We are very grateful for the trust and that Sobeys has once again chosen Pricer as its long-term strategic partner," says Mats Arnehall, Chief Growth Officer at Pricer. "This deal confirms our leading position in the North American market and the value of our high-performance system in high-density retail environments. Our scalable cloud platform, Pricer Plaza, will be the intelligence behind every label, enabling Sobeys to act faster and work smarter."

"After years of close collaboration and shared success, we're proud to grow our partnership with Sobeys even further with an expanded rollout," says Diego Mazzone, President and CEO of JRTech Solutions. "That momentum is driven by our ability to consistently deliver reliable, high-quality solutions in complex retail environments. Together, we are positioning our digital smart labels at the heart of a broader digital transformation, driving operational excellence, unlocking real-time intelligence, and creating meaningful value for both Sobeys and their customers."

Orders will be included in Pricer's order intake as they are received.

Every care has been taken in the translation of this document. In the event of discrepancies, the Swedish original will supersede the English translation.

This information constitutes insider information that Pricer AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at the time stated by the Company's news distributor, Cision, at the publication of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Larsson, President and CEO, +46 704 316851

Mats Arnehall, Chief Growth Officer, +46 708 108084

[email protected]

About Pricer

Pricer is a pioneer and partner for in-store communication and digitalization in the rapidly evolving retail tech landscape. As a global technology leader, we empower leading retailers worldwide to shape effortless and inspiring shopping experiences that fundamentally change buying behaviors, boost sales, and drive operational efficiency. Leveraging cutting-edge innovation, we deliver scalable, high-performing solutions that easily integrate with existing systems, are energy-efficient, and user-friendly. Founded in Sweden in 1991 and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Pricer has delivered over 380 million electronic shelf labels in more than 28,000 stores across more than 80 countries. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

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https://news.cision.com/pricer/r/pricer-and-jrtech-solutions-signs-51-musd-digital-store-transformation-deal-with-sobeys-in-canada,c4336174

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/715/4336174/4044351.pdf 2026-04-20_Pricer JRTech Sobeys press release_ENG

SOURCE PRICER