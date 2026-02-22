Pricer wants retail shelves to come alive with new Pricer Avenue™ platform at EuroShop 2026

Pricer will join retail leaders at the EuroShop 2026 trade show in Düsseldorf, Germany (Hall 6, Booth 76) on February 22 - 26. The company will showcase Pricer Avenue™, an innovative communications platform designed to deliver high-impact, shelf-edge experiences for prioritized areas of the store.

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Key highlights

– Showcasing the commercially ready Pricer Avenue™ platform

– Sharing unique new insights from an independent survey of 5,000 shoppers*

– Hosting a discussion with leading Dutch retailer PLUS on Wednesday, February 25 titled:

"Shelf awareness: How smart stores win shoppers."

"The new platform supports our customers' growing ambition to digitalize and elevate the in-store experience directly in the aisle," says Magnus Larsson, President and CEO of Pricer. "Our goal is to make the shopping experience effortless and inspiring for shoppers, while unlocking new communication and revenue opportunities for retailers."

He adds that Pricer Avenue's performance is further enhanced by its seamless integration with Pricer Plaza, a cloud-based ecosystem that complements Pricer's broader portfolio of electronic shelf label (ESL) solutions.

"Europe is our backyard, and it's exciting to return to EuroShop to reconnect with long-time partners and give updates on Pricer Avenue™, which recently completed its first live installation with East of England (EoE) in the UK," says Kajsa Blixth, Chief Commercial Officer of Pricer.

EuroShop Red Stage Session – February 25

On Wednesday, February 25, at 15:20, Pricer will host a Red Stage roundtable table discussion titled: "Shelf awareness: How smart stores win shoppers"

The session will feature Ralph Lenoire, NFR Manager at PLUS Retail (Netherlands), together with Kajsa Blixth and Magnus Larsson, moderated by German TV journalist Lotta Polter.

As one of the Netherland's largest supermarket chains, PLUS Retail operates approximately 550 stores. The company partnered with Pricer in 2020 to deploy electronic shelf labels (ESLs) and the cloud-based Pricer Plaza™ operating system across 440 stores. PLUS is now upgrading from three-color ESLs to more attention-grabbing four-color labels, among other enhancements.

In addition, the panel will share unique insights from independent research conducted with 5,000 shoppers across the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and the USA* – findings that often challenge conventional assumptions. These insights align with ongoing developments around Pricer Avenue™, which enables physical retailers to turn every shelf into a communication vehicle, and to make the in-store experience as dynamic as online.

Five "value areas" for Pricer Avenue™

Pricer has identified five focus areas retailers must keep in mind and prioritize to win at the shelf edge and future-proof their stores, which it says the new Pricer Avenue™ platform supports:

1. The shopper experience is everything

Pricer Avenue™ elevates the aisle with its thin, sleek Scandinavian design and powered rail system that creates a clean, branded look. Its large-format Floating Canvas displays, formed by linking multiple ESLs, deliver richer storytelling and clearer product information – helping shoppers make more confident decisions while reducing friction at the shelf.

2. Unlocks new revenue streams and boosts sales

The platform transforms the shelf edge into monetizable digital real opportunity. Retailers can run dynamic, high-impact campaigns and give brands premium visibility exactly where purchasing decisions happen. Enhanced private-label presentation and immersive displays support higher engagement and conversion.

3. Built on a future-proof, scalable infrastructure

Powered rail architecture provides continuous power with multiple power options and connectivity. Pricer Avenue™ supports future IoT devices, sensors, and AI-driven solutions. Its modular, backward-compatible design ensures long-term adaptability while reducing upgrade costs.

4. Combines Pricer's proven ESL performance with a smarter shelf-edge execution

Automation of price and promotional execution, along with instant LED alerts, support faster replenishment, picking, and waste management. A new snap-and-lock rail system enables quick, disruption-free adjustments, freeing staff to focus on higher-value tasks.

5. Improves sustainability on several levels

With a battery-free design, Pricer Avenue™ reduces environmental impact and eliminates battery waste. Its modular construction supports refurbishment, recycling, and long product life – minimizing the need for replacement hardware across the shelf-edge ecosystem.

Pricer is showcasing the fully commercial platform and the latest consumer insight findings throughout EuroShop 2026. We look forward to seeing you there!

* Pricer Independent Study, Savanta B2B Market Research, UK/DE/FR/IT/US – 5,000 respondents – October 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Larsson, President and CEO

Phone: + 46 70 431 68 51

Email: [email protected]

Kajsa Blixth, Chief Commercial Officer

+46 76-140 86 99

[email protected]

Anna Gnyria, Global Marketing Manager

[email protected]

+ 46 73-638 63 64

Learn more about Pricer Avenue™:

www.pricer.com/priceravenue

www.pricer.com

About Pricer

Pricer is a pioneer and partner for in-store communication and digitalization in the rapidly evolving retail tech landscape. As a global technology leader, we empower leading retailers worldwide to shape effortless and inspiring shopping experiences that fundamentally change buying behaviors, boost sales, and drive operational efficiency. Leveraging cutting-edge innovation, we deliver scalable, high-performing solutions that easily integrate with existing systems, are energy-efficient, and user-friendly. Founded in Sweden in 1991 and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Pricer has delivered over 380 million electronic shelf labels in more than 28,000 stores across more than 80 countries. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/pricer/r/pricer-wants-retail-shelves-to-come-alive-with-new-pricer-avenue--platform-at-euroshop-2026,c4311025

The following files are available for download: