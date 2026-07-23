PRIM Investor Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against Primoris Services Corporation

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) securities between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2023. Primoris is an infrastructure services company that provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services to customers in the utilities, energy, and infrastructure markets.

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The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Primoris Service Corporation (PRIM) Misled Investors About its Ability to Properly Forecast Costs and Expected Profitability of its Renewable Energy Projects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants recklessly disregarded that: (i) Primoris' cost estimation, cost-to-complete forecasting, and project oversight processes were deficient and failed to provide reliable estimates of the costs and expected profitability of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects; (ii) as a result, Primoris systematically underestimated the costs and risks of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects that were experiencing material cost overruns, execution problems, and schedule delays; and (iii) accordingly, defendants' statements regarding the Company's estimating processes, project execution, ability to manage project risk, financial performance, and financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material adverse facts.

Plaintiff alleges that the truth was revealed through a series of disclosures between February 23, 2026 and June 22, 2026, culminating in Primoris' announcement that an internal review, supported by an independent third-party industry expert, had identified significant cost overruns, project delays, and execution challenges affecting six renewable energy projects. The Company sharply reduced its 2026 financial guidance and Renewables revenue outlook and announced the resignation of defendant Kinch as Chief Operating Officer. On this news, Primoris' stock price fell 21.6%, from $108.34 to $84.95.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Primoris Service Corporation. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class have until September 21, 2026, to file a lead plaintiff motion. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP