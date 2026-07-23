SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026. Intuit provides financial management, payments and capital, compliance, and marketing products and services in the U.S.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is the class period? August 22, 2025 – May 20, 2026

What are the allegations?

Shareholders allege that Inuit Inc. misled investors regarding the Company's sustainability and growth.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

they had overstated Intuit's competitive advantages and growth, as well as the overall strength and sustainability of its business model and operations; in reality, Intuit was losing significant business in its tax-related business, particularly in its Turbo Tax business, because of, inter alia, increasing competitive and pricing pressures; and accordingly, Intuit's previously issued FY 2026 TurboTax revenue growth guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic.

Plaintiff alleges that the truth began to emerge on May 20, 2026, when Reuters published an article entitled "Intuit to cut 17% of global jobs to streamline operations, memo shows". Citing an internal Company memorandum and email from defendant Sasan K. Goodarzi, Intuit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, to staff earlier in the day, the article reported that "Intuit . . . is laying off about 17% of its workforce, or about 3,000 employees worldwide, to streamline operations and sharpen focus on its key bets including its AI efforts[.]" The article further revealed that Intuit "is also winding down its Reno and Woodland Hills offices as ⁠part of a strategic restructuring to consolidate teams in key hubs, according to the memo." On this news, Intuit's stock price fell $15.78 per share, or 3.95%, to close at $383.93 per share on May 20, 2026.

The same day, during post-market hours, Intuit announced disappointing fiscal third quarter 2026 results. Following the news, Intuit's stock price fell $76.86 per share, or 20.02%, to close at $307.07 per share on May 21, 2026.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Intuit Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by September 8, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP