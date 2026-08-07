PRIM Stockholders Have Rights - If You Lost Money Investing in Primoris Services Corporation Contact Robbins LLP For Information About Leading the Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) securities between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026 (the "Class Period").

The lawsuit alleges that Primoris made materially false or misleading statements regarding the Company's cost forecasting, project oversight, and expected profitability of certain renewable energy construction projects.

Investors who suffered losses during the Class Period may have legal rights and should be aware of the September 21, 2026 deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

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Why Was Primoris Sued?

The complaint alleges that Primoris misled investors regarding its ability to accurately estimate costs and manage risks associated with major fixed-price renewable energy projects.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period the Company:

maintained deficient cost estimation, cost-to-complete forecasting, and project oversight processes;

systematically underestimated the costs and risks associated with several significant fixed-price renewable energy projects;

failed to disclose material cost overruns, project execution issues, and schedule delays affecting those projects; and

made positive statements regarding its estimating practices, project execution, risk management, financial performance, and financial guidance that allegedly lacked a reasonable basis because they omitted material adverse information.

The complaint alleges that investors purchased Primoris securities at artificially inflated prices because these risks were not adequately disclosed.

What Happened to PRIM Stock?

According to the complaint, the truth emerged through a series of disclosures between February 23, 2026 and June 22, 2026.

The final disclosure occurred on June 22, 2026, when Primoris announced that an internal review, supported by an independent third-party industry expert, had identified:

significant cost overruns;

project delays;

execution challenges affecting six renewable energy projects;

a substantial reduction to the Company's 2026 financial guidance;

lower revenue expectations for its Renewables segment; and

the resignation of Chief Operating Officer David Kinch.

Following these disclosures, Primoris' stock price fell from $108.34 to $84.95 per share, a decline of approximately 21.6%.

Who May Be Eligible?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) securities during the applicable Class Period.

If you purchased Primoris stock during this period and suffered investment losses, you may have rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the interests of the proposed class throughout the litigation. Investors do not have to serve as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any recovery if the lawsuit is successful. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is September 21, 2026.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis. Investors never pay attorneys' fees or litigation expenses. If there is a recovery, defendants pay fees and expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Primoris securities class action may submit an inquiry through Robbins LLP's website, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP has helped restore more than $1 billion in value to shareholders, secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history, and achieved governance reforms at over 400 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Behind everything we do is the belief that companies should be governed responsibly, fiduciaries should be held accountable, and shareholders deserve transparency and fairness," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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SOURCE Robbins LLP