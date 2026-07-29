PRIM UPCOMING DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Alerts Primoris Services Corporation Stockholders of Securities Class Action - Contact the Firm

Primoris promise-vs-reality notice focuses on allegations that the Company's February 2026 outlook for Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA, which the complaint says was undermined by known renewable energy project cost overruns. The alleged gap culminated in a $23.39 per-share decline after guidance was sharply reduced.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

PRIM shares fell $23.39 per share, or 21.6%, from $108.34 to $84.95 on June 23, 2026. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 21, 2026.

The Alleged February Promise

The lawsuit asserts that Primoris issued 2026 guidance projecting Adjusted EPS of $5.80 to $6.00 and Adjusted EBITDA of $560 million to $580 million while assuring investors that project execution, cost estimates, and renewable energy risk controls supported that outlook.

As alleged, those projections were not reasonably grounded because Primoris' fixed-price renewable projects were already affected by cost overruns, schedule delays, difficult soil conditions, and margin deterioration that had not been fully reflected in reported results or guidance.

The June Reality Check

On June 22, 2026, Primoris announced that an internal review supported by an independent third-party industry expert had identified substantial challenges affecting six renewable energy projects. The Company reduced full-year 2026 Adjusted EPS guidance to $2.05 to $2.60 and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $275 million to $325 million.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections, particularly where guidance depends on project cost estimates and execution assumptions. Here, the complaint alleges that investors were given an optimistic outlook while material project-cost problems were not fully disclosed," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers

February 2026 Adjusted EPS guidance allegedly promised $5.80 to $6.00 per share.

promised $5.80 to $6.00 per share. June 2026 revised Adjusted EPS guidance fell to $2.05 to $2.60 per share.

February 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance was $560 million to $580 million.

June 2026 revised Adjusted EBITDA guidance was reduced to $275 million to $325 million.

The alleged shortfall centered on six renewable energy projects with cost overruns, delays, and execution challenges.

What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The action alleges that the guidance reduction reflected more than a change in outlook, but instead revealed previously undisclosed issues concerning company's statements about disciplined bidding, well-developed estimating processes, and effective project controls. Plaintiffs contend that the Company's cost-to-complete forecasting and project oversight processes were deficient, causing investors to overpay for PRIM shares during the Class Period.

Submit your information now or call (212) 363-7500.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the PRIM Lawsuit

Q: What is the PRIM class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) alleging materially false and misleading statements between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026. Shares fell approximately 21.6% after the Company disclosed substantial challenges, cost overruns, project delays, sharply reduced 2026 guidance, and a leadership change tied to its renewable energy projects. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: How much did PRIM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 21.6%, a decline of $23.39 per share, after the Company disclosed substantial challenges affecting six renewable energy projects and reduced its 2026 financial guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PRIM lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Primoris made materially false or misleading statements regarding disciplined bidding, estimating processes, project execution, risk management, cost-to-complete forecasting, and financial guidance during the Class Period. When the Company disclosed an internal review identifying substantial cost overruns and project delays, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the PRIM class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my PRIM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP