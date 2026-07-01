Primally Pure Raises the Ingredient Standard for Tinted Beauty with Truly Clean, Skin-Nourishing Color

With the launch of new Sun Serum Tinted SPF and Lip + Cheek SPF Tints, the brand unites nourishing skincare, mineral sun protection, and truly natural color in one simplified routine.

MURRIETA, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primally Pure, the non-toxic skincare brand born on a regenerative farm, announces the release of Tinted Face Care, a new category designed to bridge the gap between skincare, sun protection and makeup. Debuting with Sun Serum Tinted SPF 30 and Lip + Cheek Tint SPF 15, the collection transforms everyday beauty routines by combining skincare benefits, mineral sun protection, and effortless color into a simplified, skin-first system.

Primally Pure Raises the Ingredient Standard for Tinted Beauty with Truly Clean

As consumers increasingly seek products that do more with less, Primally Pure's Tinted Face Care category offers an alternative to traditional makeup routines, one rooted in nourishment, protection, and healthy-looking skin. Rather than layering multiple products for nourishment, sun protection, and color, Tinted Face Care simplifies the routine with just two all-natural, truly clean multi-purpose essentials that nourish, protect, and enhance skin with a healthy, natural glow.

"For over 10 years, we've helped our community simplify their skincare routines through thoughtfully formulated products rooted in non-toxic ingredient integrity," said Bethany McDaniel, Founder of Primally Pure. "Tinted Face Care is the next evolution of that philosophy. We created these products around the idea of 'The Beauty of Doing Less', that beauty shouldn't require dozens of products, complicated routines, or ingredient compromises. These are truly clean, skin-first formulations, providing nourishment, non-toxic sun protection, and natural pigment."

Built around a two-step ritual, Tinted Face Care delivers healthy-looking, protected, naturally radiant skin in under a minute. Rooted in Primally Pure's commitment to non-toxic beauty, both formulas are powered by grass-fed tallow and thoughtfully sourced ingredients that nourish the skin while enhancing its natural appearance. The collection is anchored by Sun Serum Tinted SPF 30, a clinically tested mineral SPF that combines broad-spectrum sun protection, skincare benefits like bakuchiol, and lightweight complexion coverage, alongside Lip + Cheek Tint SPF 15, a multi-purpose color balm designed to bring a natural flush to lips and cheeks while nourishing the skin. With consistent use, these products are clinically shown to improve skin firmness, radiance, hydration and appearance of fine lines . Together, they create Primally Pure's signature two-step ritual:

Step 1: Protect + Glow with Sun Serum Tinted SPF 30

Step 2: Enhance + Finish with Lip + Cheek Tint SPF 15

The collection is available now at PrimallyPure.com. Individually, the Sun Serum Tinted SPF 30 retails for $46 and the Lip + Cheek Tint retails for $26. Consumers can also shop The Tinted Duo ($64, a $72 value), featuring one Sun Serum Tinted SPF 30 and one Lip + Cheek Tint SPF 15.

About Primally Pure

Primally Pure is a cult-favorite non-toxic skincare company rooted in ingredient transparency and ancestral practices. Founded by Bethany McDaniel on her family's regenerative farm in Southern California, the brand formulates every product with real, soil-to-skin ingredients - from grass-fed tallow to wildcrafted botanicals. Primally Pure's Sunscreen collection, body care, skincare, and home lines are available exclusively at primallypure.com.

SOURCE Primally Pure