Primavera Online School Celebrates Class of 2026 With Well Over 1,000 Graduates

Arizona's longtime online charter marks another milestone in its mission to serve students who need a flexible, high-quality path to a diploma

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primavera Online School today announced that well over 1,000 students are expected to graduate as members of the Class of 2026, continuing the school's long record of helping Arizona students earn their diplomas on a flexible, fully online schedule.

The milestone reflects the breadth of students Primavera serves, from those balancing work and family to students who came to the school seeking a second chance. More than 670 graduates have already been confirmed, with hundreds more on track as the school completes its final review and verification of student credits. Because that verification continues through the end of the term, the graduating class is expected to grow in the days ahead.

For more than 25 years, Primavera has provided a flexible, high-quality education to those who need it most, supporting hundreds of thousands of students across Arizona over that time. The school is recognized as a Highly Performing, B-rated alternative school, a designation that reflects the work being done every day on behalf of students who require the flexibility of an online education.

"Every graduate represents a student who found a path that worked for them, often after the traditional route did not. Watching well over a thousand students cross that finish line is the most rewarding part of what we do, and it is exactly why Primavera exists. We could not be prouder of this class."

— Damian Creamer, Founder, Primavera Online School

Primavera continues to enroll students year-round. Families interested in learning more about the school's programs and enrollment options can visit primaveraonline.com.

About Primavera Online School

Founded in 2001, Primavera Online School is a tuition-free, public charter school providing Arizona students in grades K-12 with a rigorous, award-winning curriculum and personalized attention from highly qualified instructors. Primavera Online is Cognia accredited and NCAA-approved.

SOURCE Primavera Online High School