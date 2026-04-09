Primavera Confirms Arizona Charter Board Has Lifted Intent to Revoke Its Charter

Board's action collapses as Primavera earns "Highly Performing" B grade for the 2024-2025 academic year

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 7, the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools voted to rescind its Notice of Intent to Revoke Primavera Online High School's charter, bringing to a close a process that Primavera maintained was unsupported by the facts from the outset.

Following the Board's reversal, several Board members publicly misrepresented the basis for the decision, claiming the Arizona Department of Education had changed Primavera's academic performance grades. That characterization is incorrect. No changes were made to Primavera's grades.

The Board sought resolution because Primavera earned a B grade for the 2024-2025 academic year, a designation the Department of Education defines as "highly performing." As a result, the Board's attempt to revoke the charter on grounds of alleged poor academic performance collapsed. In the interests of preserving Primavera's mission to educate at-risk students who require the flexibility of an online education, the parties agreed to a mutual settlement of their claims against one another.

"We are pleased with the outcome and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the students and families of Arizona. For more than 25 years, Primavera has provided a flexible, high-quality education to those who need it most. During that time, we have supported nearly half a million students, many of whom came to us seeking a second chance or a different path forward.

Our mission has never wavered. When evaluated within the proper framework for alternative education, Primavera has consistently performed. The Arizona Department of Education took the time to review the years in question under that framework, and the results were clear. Primavera met the standard of a performing school. That matters, because it reflects the real work being done every day on behalf of our students.

We believe the mutual decision made by the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools and Primavera was the right one and, most importantly, it was made in the best interest of students.

We are proud to be recognized as a Highly Performing, B-rated Alternative School. More importantly, we are ready to move forward. This chapter is behind us. Our focus is on the future and on continuing to serve Arizona's most vulnerable students with the quality, flexibility, and support they deserve.

We are just getting started."

— Damian Creamer, Founder, Primavera Online High School

Primavera now looks forward to focusing on its core mission and expanding educational opportunities and technology-based solutions for at-risk students across Arizona.

For more information about Primavera Online High School or to learn about enrollment options, visit [www.primaveraonline.com]

About Primavera Online High School

Founded in 2001, Primavera Online School is a tuition-free, public charter school providing Arizona students in grades K-12 with a rigorous, award-winning curriculum and personalized attention from highly qualified instructors. Primavera Online is Cognia accredited and NCAA-approved.

SOURCE Primavera Online High School