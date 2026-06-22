Prime Day Brings RayNeo's HDR10 AR Glasses to Their Best Price Yet

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RayNeo, a global leader in AR glasses, today announced Amazon Prime Day deals for U.S. shoppers, with the RayNeo Air 4 Pro — the world's first HDR10-enabled AR glasses — available at 20% off starting at $239.20, down from its $299 retail price. The deal runs from 12:00 a.m. PDT on June 23 through June 26, 2026.

A Private Cinema for $239.20

RayNeo Air 4 Pro – 20% Off for Prime Day

The RayNeo Air 4 Pro turns compatible devices into a private, big-screen entertainment setup. Plug-and-play via USB-C, the glasses work with iPhone, Android phones, PCs, Macs, PS4/PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2 — no companion app, subscription, or standalone OS required.

At the core of the Air 4 Pro is its display: dual 0.6-inch MicroLED projectors (1920 x 1080 per eye) cast a virtual screen up to 201 inches at 6 meters, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 200,000:1 contrast ratio, and 1,200-nit peak brightness. As the world's first AR glasses with HDR10 support, the Air 4 Pro uses its custom Vision 4000 chip for real-time AI-powered SDR-to-HDR upscaling and 2D-to-3D conversion, while TÜV SÜD-certified 3,840Hz PWM dimming keeps the picture flicker-free.

Audio is handled by a 4-speaker, 360° spatial sound system co-tuned and co-developed with Bang & Olufsen, designed to match the display's premium positioning. At 76g with a 46.7:53.3 weight distribution, the glasses are built for extended wear, whether for movies, gaming, streaming, or travel.

During the promotion, the RayNeo Air 4 Pro Standard Edition drops from $299 to $239.20 on Amazon.

Limited Edition Deals

RayNeo is also extending Prime Day pricing to two Batman-themed Limited Editions of the Air 4 Pro, which share the same display, audio, and entertainment performance as the Standard Edition with distinct collector-inspired designs. The Limited Justice Edition and Limited Chaos Edition are each available for $255.20, down from $319.

Select RayNeo accessories will also be available at 15% off during the promotion, making it easier for shoppers to round out their setup for gaming, streaming, travel, and everyday use.

About RayNeo

RayNeo is the global leader in consumer Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, dedicated to transforming everyday life for one billion people. As a member of the TCL family supporting its partnership as an Official Worldwide Olympic Partner, the company represents the forefront of immersive technology. Its product portfolio features the AI-enhanced, full-color display X Series and the portable, large-screen Air Series, designed for versatility and high-quality viewing. According to Counterpoint Research, RayNeo led the global AR glasses market in the first quarter of 2026, capturing a 23.7% market share and securing the top position worldwide.

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SOURCE RayNeo