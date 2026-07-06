LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RayNeo today announced that it ranked No. 1 globally in AR smart glasses shipments in the first quarter of 2026, according to Counterpoint Research's Global XR Market Tracker, capturing a 23.7% market share by shipment volume.

RayNeo Leads Global AR Smart Glasses Shipments in Q1 2026

A Fast-Growing Category Drawing in the World's Biggest Tech Companies

RayNeo's Q1 results arrive against the backdrop of a category that is growing quickly — and attracting new entrants. According to Counterpoint Research, global AR smart glasses shipments nearly doubled in 2025 compared with the prior year, with growth accelerating further in the second half. That momentum has drawn the world's largest technology companies into the space: Meta's Ray-Ban line has driven much of the category's growth to date, while Google and Samsung recently used last month's Google I/O 2026 to unveil their own AI-powered eyewear built on Android XR, and Apple is widely reported to be developing its own AR glasses.

RayNeo's Q1 lead builds on momentum from late 2025, when it led the global video-centric AR glasses segment with a 42% share, well ahead of the next-largest competitor, according to Counterpoint Research.

North America was a particular bright spot: IDC reported that RayNeo's North America shipments grew 456.5% year-over-year in Q4 2025, part of what the firm described as a broader shift toward Chinese brands leading the smart glasses category, with Chinese manufacturers projected to account for around 45% of global AI glasses shipments this year. As competition from major US and South Korean technology companies intensifies, RayNeo expects to remain a central part of that story.

From Niche Hardware to Mainstream Entertainment Device

So how did RayNeo get here, ahead of larger and better-funded rivals? The company's path to the top of the global shipment rankings has been built on a consistent bet, applied across its product lines: that the fastest way to bring AR into people's daily lives is not through ambitious "smart glasses" promises, but through devices people already understand — screens and assistants — made progressively better, generation after generation.

That bet started with the Air Series. Each generation has targeted one clear improvement: brighter Micro-OLED displays, better-fitting frames, and — with the Air 4 Pro — the world's first AR glasses to support HDR10 playback, paired with audio co-tuned with Bang & Olufsen. The result was recognition beyond spec sheets: Tom's Guide named the Air 4 Pro an Editor's Choice pick, citing its HDR picture quality and audio performance. TechRadar called it a significant upgrade over its predecessor and an excellent value package, while Tom's Hardware described it as delivering unbeatable value among AR glasses at its price point. That reception has translated into shelf space: RayNeo's glasses are now sold in more than 30 countries and regions, with a retail presence in mainstream channels including Amazon and Best Buy in the US.

The traction the Air Series built gave RayNeo the platform to take a bigger swing with the X Series — moving from display-first wearables toward AI-and-AR integration. The X3 Pro, launched in late 2025, was among the first AR glasses to bring a full-color MicroLED waveguide display into a frame close to the size and weight of ordinary eyewear — a long-standing technical challenge, since waveguide optics have typically meant bulkier hardware or dimmer images. Built on Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 platform and RayNeo's own AI OS, the X3 Pro pairs that display with an always-on Gemini AI assistant for real-time translation, navigation, and on-the-spot information about what the wearer is looking at — earning it a special mention on TIME's 2025 Best Inventions list. Where the Air Series perfects a familiar "wearable screen" experience, the X3 Pro represents RayNeo's bet on AI assistance, rather than media playback, as the next driver of AR adoption.

Together, they reflect why RayNeo's Q1 lead is less a single breakout moment than the result of a strategy applied consistently across categories: rather than chasing one "killer app," RayNeo meets users where they already are — watching, creating, and navigating their day — and improves the experience with each generation. That approach, now validated at scale across more than 30 markets, is what RayNeo will continue to lean on as competition in AR glasses intensifies through 2026.

About RayNeo

RayNeo is the global leader in consumer Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, dedicated to transforming everyday life for one billion people. As a member of the TCL family supporting its partnership as an Official Worldwide Olympic Partner, the company represents the forefront of immersive technology. Its product portfolio features the AI-enhanced, full-color display X Series and the portable, large-screen Air Series, designed for versatility and high-quality viewing. According to Counterpoint Research, RayNeo led the global AR glasses market in the first quarter of 2026, capturing a 23.7% market share and securing the top position worldwide.

Contact: PR Manager: Max Manausa, Email : [email protected]

SOURCE RayNeo