Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Named No. 809 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Company Recognized for 426% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, the nation's leading IV therapy franchise, today announced it has been ranked No. 809 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year happened because we have exceptional franchise owners and teams delivering an outstanding experience in more than 200 communities every single day," says Amy Neary, Founder and CEO of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness. "Our continued growth reflects increasing demand for advanced, proactive wellness solutions and the results our clients are experiencing through personalized, medically guided care."

Prime IV offers personalized IV therapy and a growing range of medically guided wellness services designed to support clients' individual goals. Through IV therapy, micronutrient injections and other advanced therapies, Prime IV supports hydration, energy, immunity, athletic performance and recovery, cognitive function, cellular health, healthy aging, weight management and so much more.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000. Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Those interested in exploring the brand's franchise opportunity and opening their own Prime IV Hydration & Wellness are encouraged to email [email protected] or visit franchising.primeivhydration.com/learn-more-v2 for more information.

About Prime IV Hydration & Wellness

Founded in 2017 by Amy Neary, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness is a nationally recognized, award-winning wellness franchise with more than 215 open locations nationwide. Prime IV offers personalized IV therapy, micronutrient injections, and NAD+ therapy in an elevated, spa-like setting, with Niagen®, peptide therapy, lab testing, and bioidentical hormone replacement therapy available at select locations. Ranked No. 1 in the IV Therapy category by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for three consecutive years from 2024 through 2026 and named to the Inc. 5000 in 2024, 2025 and 2026, Prime IV is recognized for its growth and leadership in the wellness industry. Through medically guided, personalized programs, Prime IV supports clients' goals related to hydration, energy, recovery, cellular health, healthy aging, and overall well-being, helping them look, feel, and perform their best.

SOURCE Prime IV Hydration & Wellness