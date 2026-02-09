Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Caps Off a Landmark Year of Growth and Innovation in 2025

Nation's Leading IV Therapy Franchise Continues Rapid Expansion, Innovation, and Franchise Momentum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, the nation's leading and fastest-growing IV therapy franchise, is proud to announce another milestone year in 2025, marked by continued franchise expansion, service innovation, and strong systemwide performance.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness closes 2025 with over 200 operating locations and $100 million in systemwide revenue. Post this Prime IV Hydration & Wellness closes 2025 with over 200 operating locations and $100 million in systemwide revenue.

Over the course of 2025, Prime IV opened 53 locations, expanding into two new markets in Connecticut and Nebraska, and closed the year with 208 operating locations nationwide. The brand also awarded 35 new franchise agreements, bringing the total locations sold to 324 across 42 states and the District of Columbia, reinforcing Prime IV's position as a category-defining leader in health and wellness franchising.

In addition to footprint growth, Prime IV achieved 41% year-over-year systemwide revenue growth and officially crossed $100 million in systemwide revenue, driven by strong consumer demand, recurring membership adoption, and continued optimization of unit-level economics across the system.

Eight Prime IV locations exceeded $1 million in annual revenue with the top-performing location generating over $3.2 million in annual revenue, among the highest single-unit performances in the category. Brand-wide membership conversion increased by 2.5%, signaling strong client engagement and recurring revenue growth.

"2025 was a pivotal year for Prime IV," said Amy Neary, Founder and CEO of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness. "From expanding our national presence to introducing new, science-backed wellness offerings and strengthening our support for franchise owners, every milestone we reached this year reflects the strength of our brand and the dedication of our franchisees."

Driving Innovation Across the Wellness Landscape

Prime IV continued to evolve its service menu throughout 2025 to meet growing consumer demand for proactive health, longevity, and personalized wellness. Key initiatives included the rollout and expansion of Buccal nutrient strips, Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT), and Niagen (NAD+ precursor). The company dedicated investment in medical training, clinical oversight, and operational excellence across all locations to remain a top provider of IV therapy.

Prime IV also focused heavily on franchisee success to maintain strong franchisee profitability and operational excellence, including investments in technology, systems, and support infrastructure. The brand recommitted to a disciplined growth framework to support long-term scalability and consistency systemwide.

Industry Recognition & Brand Momentum

Prime IV's continued growth and leadership in 2025 earned widespread recognition across franchising, business, and wellness industries. Throughout the year, the brand and its leadership were honored with several prestigious awards, including:

Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 Ranked #234 on the 2026 list, jumping 100 positions from the 2025 ranking Ranked #1 in the IV Therapy Category in 2026, marking the third consecutive year at #1 Ranked #7 Top New & Emerging Franchises in 2025 Ranked #52 Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2025

Inc. Magazine Ranked #597 on the 2025 Inc. 5000, jumping 278 positions from the 2024 ranking Recognized Best in Business 2025 in the Best Challenger Brands Category

Franchise Business Review Top Franchises 2025: Ranked #6 out of the Top 50 Midsize Franchises Ranked #2 franchise in the Health & Personal Services Category Top Franchises for Women (2025) Top Franchise Culture at Culture 100 Awards (2025) Top Franchises for Veterans (2025)

Top Franchises 2025: Prime IV's Founder & CEO, Amy Neary, named to Franchise Dictionary Magazine's "50 Women of Wonder (WoW)" 2025 Issue

"I'm immensely proud of what we've built together, but none of these honors happen without our franchisees," said Neary. "They are the face of Prime IV in their communities, and they bring our mission to life every single day. These awards are a celebration of their passion, dedication and trust in this brand."

Looking Ahead to 2026

With strong momentum entering the new year, Prime IV is poised for continued growth in 2026. The company plans to:

Open additional locations and expand into new priority markets.

Introduce new services and technology to improve the client experience.

Further improve franchisee support through optimized systems, dedicated programing and enhanced marketing.

Those interested in learning more about Prime IV's franchise opportunity are encouraged to email [email protected] or visit www.primeivhydration.com.

About Prime IV Hydration & Wellness

Founded in 2017 by industry visionary Amy Neary, Prime IV Hydration & Wellness is a premier, award-winning franchise that has garnered national recognition for its excellence in the health & wellness industry. Prime IV was ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 in 2024, 2025 and 2026, and recognized as #1 in the IV Therapy Category. Additionally, Prime IV earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, ranking #597 among the fastest-growing private companies in America in 2025, jumping almost 300 positions from their 2024 ranking. Prime IV offers a wide array of premium wellness services, including IV therapy, micronutrient injections, NAD+ and Niagen treatments, rapid weight loss solutions, and Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). Known for its commitment to personalized wellness, Prime IV specializes in crafting customized wellness plans that align with each client's unique health goals, making it a trusted national leader in boosting immunity, enhancing cellular healing, promoting anti-aging, and improving overall health and vitality. With over 209 locations nationwide, Prime IV provides a serene and comfortable setting for clients to experience the latest advancements in wellness therapy, ensuring a transformative and effective wellness journey for all.

