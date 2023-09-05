Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assures 400 Evangelical leaders in a Zoom meeting hosted by Mike Evans, the founder of Friends of Zion Center: "Christians are Israel's best friends"

JERUSALEM, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a Zoom meeting with 394 of the world's most influential Evangelist leaders.

Mike Evans, the founder of Friends of Zion, a number one best-selling author, and a Nobel Peace Prize nominee for a lifetime of combating antisemitism hosted the meeting.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosts US Evangelical leaders with Dr. Mike Evans
This was Netanyahu's first video conference with the Evangelical community since returning to the premiership last year.

Netanyahu said that he "considers the Evangelicals to be true friends of the State of Israel, without them the state of Israel would not exist and that he will do everything to continue to strengthen the alliance between the evangelicals and Israel". "You are the greatest friends the Jewish state has. I will never forget it, and the vast majority of Israelis strongly agree with me," the prime minister told listeners.

During the call, Netanyahu also spoke about the Iranian threat and the need for the country to develop a strong economy and military.

He also noted that Israel is boldly working toward a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia. "I cannot guarantee it, but we are giving it a good try," Netanyahu said.

Attached link to the interview. https://youtu.be/G5SoR0rzjw0?si=lP3aDygAUWI57q1A

The Friends of Zion Heritage center was established in 2015, in the center of Israel's capital Jerusalem, by founder Dr. Mike Evans.

The Friends of Zion Heritage center is a Zionist platform dedicated to the fight against anti-Semitism and BDS, and concerns itself with bolstering awareness for the historical support of the Christian friends of Israel. Their advanced Media Center holds dozens of events, activities, and press conferences in line with the FOZ museum's vision

