Liberian President George Weah received The Friends of Zion Award

Liberian President George Weah: "excited to receive the Friends of Zion Award, One of the Most Prestigious Awards"

JERUSALEM, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberian President George Weah visited The Friends of Zion Heritage Center and Museum in Jerusalem with the Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

At the end of the visit, Friends of Zion President, Michael Evans and Israel Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen presented Liberian President, George Weah with the prestigious Friends of Zion Award for his activities to strengthen ties between Israel and Liberia.

From the right, Michael Evans, president of Foz, Nir Kimhi, Director of FOZ, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Liberian President George Weah. (credit Dotan Gueta)
The Friends of Zion Award was commissioned by the late 9th President of Israel and former international Chairman of FOZ, Shimon Peres. It has been given to over 23 world leaders, including former US President George Bush, former US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Presenting the Award, Michael Evans, President of FOZ, recounted President Weah's unwavering stance in support of the Jewish Nation and the State of Israel globally, including at the United Nations and other international forums: "I want to congratulate the President of Liberia, George Weah. We must not forget that Liberia is one of the only two African countries who voted in favor of the establishment of the State of Israel in the partition vote at the United Nations. The citizens of Liberia  maintain a special favor for the State of Israel in light of the economic and commercial ties between the two countries. Since he was elected President George Weah has strengthened ties and warm friendship between the two countries."

"The Friends of Zion Museum is your home just as Israel is your home. If you support Israel, you support the Jewish people," stated Michael Evans.

George Weah thanked the Friends of Zion for the award and reiterated his commitment to the just cause of the Jewish Nation and to world peace.

"I am excited to receive this prestigious Award and to stand with many other high-profile leaders who received this award. Liberia loves and stands by Israel and we will continue to support Israel and strengthen the ties between the two countries." This award is a motivation for me to continue what I have been doing for the Jewish people and Israel," President Weah said.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said: "Liberia is one of Israel's greatest friends in Africa. I thank the President of Liberia, George Weah, for his support in Israel. We agreed to work together to deepen cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture and water, using Israeli knowledge and experience and promoting commercial delegations in Israel and Liberia".

Minister Cohen thanked Friends of Zion Museum for hosting the ceremony and awarding the President of Liberia. He noted the importance of Friends of Zion organization and its activities to the State of Israel, led by FOZ founder Dr. Mike Evans and FOZ President, Michael Evans.

The Friends of Zion Heritage center was established in 2015, in the center of Israel's capital Jerusalem, by founder Dr. Mike Evans, a number one best-selling author, and a Nobel Peace Prize nominee for a lifetime of combating antisemitism.

The Friends of Zion Heritage center is a Zionist platform dedicated to the fight against anti-Semitism and BDS, and concerns itself with bolstering awareness for the historical support of the Christian friends of Israel. Their advanced Media Center holds dozens of events, activities, and press conferences in line with the  FOZ museum's vision.

