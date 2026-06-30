PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
News provided byPrimeStone Capital LLP
Jun 30, 2026, 02:00 ET
LONDON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a c.7% holding in Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc, has sent a public letter to the Board of Directors asking the Board to prepare for the launch of a formal sale process in September 2026. You can find the letter here: https://primestonecapital.news/
For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.primestonecapital.com/
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SOURCE PrimeStone Capital LLP
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