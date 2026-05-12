PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of Intertek Group plc
News provided byPrimeStone Capital LLP
May 12, 2026, 08:40 ET
LONDON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a c. 0.5% holding in Intertek Group plc, has sent a public letter to the Board of Directors. You can find the letter here: https://primestonecapital.news/
For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.primestonecapital.com/
To contact PrimeStone Capital LLP, email: [email protected]
SOURCE PrimeStone Capital LLP
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