Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Investors: September 21, 2026, Filing Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Did you buy PRIM common stock between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026?

Affected PRIM Investor Summary

Who: Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM)

Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities class action lawsuit filed Class Period: August 5, 2025 through June 22, 2026

August 5, 2025 through June 22, 2026 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: September 21, 2026

September 21, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's costs and risks of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects.

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's costs and risks of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects. Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com ) , a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Primoris Services Corporation (Primoris) (NYSE: PRIM) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Primoris common stock between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas and is captioned Boston Retirement System v. Primoris Services Corporation, No. 3:26-cv-02416 (N.D. Tex.). Investors have until September 21, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired Primoris common stock and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here: https://www.ktmc.com/prim-primoris-services-corporation-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=prim&mktm=PR

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at [email protected]. There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

To view the Primoris video on YouTube, click here: https://youtu.be/d88jW5HTs5I

PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Primoris' cost estimation, cost-to-complete forecasting, and project oversight processes were deficient and failed to provide reliable estimates of the costs and expected profitability of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects; (2) as a result, Primoris systematically underestimated the costs and risks of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects that were experiencing material cost overruns, execution problems, and schedule delays; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why did Primoris' Stock Drop?

On February 23, 2026, after market hours, Primoris released its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, disclosing increased costs on certain renewable energy projects, more challenging-than-anticipated soil conditions, and margin compression within its Energy segment, acknowledging that these issues adversely affected fourth-quarter profitability despite higher revenue. On this news, Primoris' stock price fell $13.72 per share, or 8.3%, to close at $151.92 per share on February 24, 2026.

On May 5, 2026, after market hours, Primoris released its first quarter 2026 financial results, reporting results below analyst expectations and slashing full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance from $560-$580 million to $480-$500 million. Primoris attributed the reduction to lower renewable energy activity, delayed project starts, and increased costs on renewable energy projects. On this news, Primoris' stock price fell $101.69 per share, or 50.11%, to close at $101.23 per share on May 6, 2026.

Then, on June 8, 2026, Primoris announced that its President of Renewables was departing the company, effective immediately. On this news, Primoris' stock price fell $18.92 per share, or 15.4%, to close at $103.90 per share on June 9, 2026.

Finally, on June 22, 2026, Primoris revealed a series of business updates including the departure of its COO and a further slash to its financial outlook for the full year of 2026, in part due to "cost overruns and delays" related to six of the company's projects. Primoris also said the company anticipates lower revenue and gross profit for full year 2026, primarily driven by lower expected revenue and gross profit in its renewables business, where it now sees full-year revenue at $2.1 billion to $3 billion. On this news, Primoris' stock price fell $23.39 per share, or 21.6%, to close at $84.95 per share on June 22, 2026.

WHAT PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by September 21, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION INVESTORS:

Primoris investors may, no later than September 21, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Primoris investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

[email protected]

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP