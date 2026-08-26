Primrose Schools® Names Six Winners of Inaugural Early Educator of the Year Award

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"Families trust us with their children during the most formative years of their lives, and that trust is earned every day by the teachers at the heart of the Primrose experience," said Amy Jackson, Chief Franchise Officer and Early Learning Strategist at Primrose Schools. "These six educators are a reflection of that impact, and the Early Educator of the Year program is just one way we're honoring it. They set the standard for what excellence in early childhood education and care should look like, and we couldn't be prouder to celebrate them."

The program invited Primrose schools nationwide to nominate a teacher who approaches each day with joy, builds trusted relationships with children and families, and brings the Primrose Balanced Learning® approach to life through exceptional classroom experiences rooted in service excellence. This year's six winners were chosen for embodying those very qualities every day.

Meet the 2026 Early Educators of the Year

Cassandra "Cassie" Petrilla, Lead Pre-K Teacher

Cassie has spent 14 years at Primrose School of Ahwatukee in Phoenix, Ariz., serving as Lead Pre-K Teacher and Curriculum Advisor. With her engaging classroom environment, deep curriculum expertise and lasting relationships with families, she is widely recognized as both a mentor to fellow educators and a beloved presence in her school community. Kindergarten teachers across the district have even come to recognize the confidence, preparedness and love of learning her students carry with them long after leaving her classroom.

Erin Heneghan, Pre-K Teacher

In just two years at Primrose School of Woburn in Boston, Mass., Erin has become a trusted source of support and encouragement for children, families and colleagues. Known for her thoughtful approach to teaching, she creates learning experiences tailored to each child's unique needs and interests to help students feel capable, confident and seen. One parent described her as "kind, consistently calm and endlessly empathetic, like a rainbow personified," a reflection of the meaningful relationships and responsive teaching that define her classroom.

Justin Merrill, Pre-K Teacher

Celebrated for his warmth, positivity and deep commitment to families in Atlanta, Ga., Justin has helped create a culture where everyone feels welcomed, valued and like they belong at Primrose School of Emory Healthcare at Northlake. During his tenure, Justin has built a reputation for showing up the same way every day: early, warm and dependable. He prioritizes meaningful relationships with children and families — taking time to listen, connect and strengthen the school-to-home partnership that supports each child's success.

Amanda Frost, Lead Pre-K Teacher

Amanda blends data-driven instruction with heartfelt care in her classroom at the Primrose School of O'Fallon at Winghaven in St. Louis, Mo. Her ability to meet children where they are and help them thrive far beyond where they started has earned admiration from families and colleagues alike. She has even turned down leadership opportunities to stay in the classroom, where she believes she can make the greatest impact. Families point to the confidence, resilience and readiness her students gain as evidence of that commitment.

Angela Levingston, Lead Pre-K Teacher

Over two decades into her career at Primrose School of Castle Hills in Dallas, Texas, Angela continues to inspire the children, families and fellow educators in her community. Admired for creating immersive learning experiences and serving as a mentor to younger teachers, she exemplifies the lasting impact of exceptional teaching. Her creativity can transform a sheet of poster board into a city skyline or a classroom wall into the world of a favorite children's story, bringing learning to life in ways that stick with every child long after the lesson ends.

Katrina Laffey, Lead Pre-K Teacher

Katrina is celebrated for her creativity, innovation and commitment to belongingness at the Primrose School of South Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C. Over 12 years at Primrose schools, she has developed creative ways to make learning more accessible for all children, including using technology to bridge language barriers and strengthen communication. Whether finding new ways to engage students or to help families stay connected to their child's classroom learning, she creates memorable experiences that support every student's success.

Celebrating the Winners

Each recipient was awarded an all-inclusive travel experience valued at $5,000, delivered inside a curated gift box with an exclusive invitation to start planning their vacation. Winners also received a premium travel bag, fresh flowers and a commemorative glass plaque to mark the honor.

A surprise celebration at each honoree's school marked the announcement, bringing together colleagues, students, families and members of the local community to honor their impact — and they will each be recognized at the Primrose Schools national conference later this fall.

"Who children become is just as important as what they know," Jackson added. "These educators — and the exceptional teachers like them across all Primrose schools — bring that belief to life every day through the care, patience and intentional teaching that help children build confidence and discover what's possible."

For more information about the Primrose Schools Early Educator of the Year Award, visit https://www.primroseschools.com/early-educator-of-the-year.

Media Note:

Each of these regional winners and their schools are available for interviews and photo opportunities. Photos, videos and additional visual assets from each winner's celebration event are also available upon request. To inquire about participating winners in your area or to learn more about the program, contact us at [email protected].

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are 570 Primrose schools in 36 states and Washington, D.C. today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The exclusive Primrose Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com, connect with us on Facebook and Instagram, explore our stories and resources, sign up for our emails and find a Primrose school near you.

SOURCE Primrose Schools(R)