Primrose Schools® Secures 27 New School Commitments, Fuels New Market Expansion and Introduces New Executive Leadership Team

A new leadership team and proven development model position Primrose for the next phase of quality-driven growth

ATLANTA, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools®, The Leader in Early Education and Care®, today announced significant franchise growth backed by a new executive leadership team — marking a new phase of disciplined expansion grounded in educational quality and community trust that have defined the brand for more than four decades.

Since the start of 2026, Primrose has awarded 27 new franchise location commitments, including five for single-schools and two development agreements, each representing 11 future schools. These new school commitments reflect strong momentum and continued market expansion, with new entries including Utah. The company has opened 10 new schools this year, including its first location in Louisiana. Primrose is also actively pursuing expansion in high-demand growth markets, including Phoenix, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Memphis and Southern California.

A New Executive Leadership Team Positioned to Scale

Driving this growth is a new executive leadership team, with the collective experience to execute on the company's long-term vision:

David Berg, Chief Executive Officer , brings extensive leadership experience and a long-term vision for sustainable franchise growth. Under his direction, Primrose has accelerated its development strategy and deepened its commitment to high-quality, owner-led expansion.

, brings extensive leadership experience and a long-term vision for sustainable franchise growth. Under his direction, Primrose has accelerated its development strategy and deepened its commitment to high-quality, owner-led expansion. Dr. Amy Jackson, Chief Franchise Officer , combines operational and educational expertise with deep experience working across the Primrose system. In her new role, she is scaling the Primrose franchise support model to meet the needs of both new and existing owners as the brand continues to grow.

, combines operational and educational expertise with deep experience working across the Primrose system. In her new role, she is scaling the Primrose franchise support model to meet the needs of both new and existing owners as the brand continues to grow. Rob Gray, Chief Financial Officer , previously serving as Chief Accounting Officer, provides financial oversight and expertise in scaling premium franchise systems, ensuring growth is supported by strong unit economics.

, previously serving as Chief Accounting Officer, provides financial oversight and expertise in scaling premium franchise systems, ensuring growth is supported by strong unit economics. Greg Foglesong, Chief Commercial Officer , leads brand and performance marketing, supporting the company's growth while strengthening its presence among families and prospective Franchise Owners.

, leads brand and performance marketing, supporting the company's growth while strengthening its presence among families and prospective Franchise Owners. Pam Turner, Chief of Staff and Chief Information Officer , is responsible for advancing strategic growth, operational alignment and enterprise transformation.

, is responsible for advancing strategic growth, operational alignment and enterprise transformation. Kristin Goran, Chief Legal Officer, continues to lead the company's legal, franchise administration and human resources functions to help strengthen the brand.

"It's easy to announce growth in franchising. What's harder, and what matters more, is building a premier, proven system where every new school raises the bar," said David Berg, Chief Executive Officer at Primrose Schools. "What excites me about where we are today is not just the momentum — it's the clarity. We know how we grow, we know why it matters and we have the team to keep delivering at the level this brand has consistently upheld."

A Development Strategy Designed for Scalable Growth

At the center of the company's growth strategy is a development model built for owners at every stage, from first-time Franchise Owners to experienced multi-unit operators. By offering multiple entry paths, including conversions and acquisitions, Primrose makes it possible to expand efficiently across markets while delivering high-quality early education and care.

"The strength of Primrose starts with our Franchise Owners. Their belief in our system shows in the way they keep reinvesting and growing with us, opening new schools because they trust what this brand delivers," said Dr. Amy Jackson, Chief Franchise Officer at Primrose Schools. "We've evolved our support model to give them the tools, systems and confidence to excel — whether they're opening their first school or their fifth — and deliver the high-quality experience families expect. That same track record is what draws experienced new operators, particularly those with real estate and multi-unit expertise, into the Primrose system, where they see a proven leadership position, disciplined unit economics and a development model built to scale."

A Brand Built to Last: Positioned for The Future

With a strong pipeline, targeted market expansion and leadership aligned around quality-first growth, Primrose Schools enters the second half of 2026 positioned as one of the most execution-ready brands in franchising.

"The first half of 2026 has confirmed what we already believed: the mission is real, the demand is there and this team is ready to meet it," Berg added. "We have a brand families trust, owners invested in their communities and a strategy that creates lasting value. That's what will define our success moving forward."

Primrose Schools partners with existing Franchise Owners, first-time operators, entrepreneurs and multi-unit developers looking to grow with a proven brand. Explore franchise opportunities at www.PrimroseSchools.com/Franchising as strong demand remains in growing markets.

About Primrose Schools

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 560 Primrose schools in 36 states and Washington, D.C. Ranked as a top franchise for 19 consecutive years by Entrepreneur® and awarded the FUND™ TopScore from FRANdata for four consecutive years, Primrose offers Franchise Owners the opportunity to invest in a rewarding business that delivers an unparalleled early learning experience for children and families in their community. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who are provided a proven and time-tested business model and exclusive approach to early education, called Balanced Learning®. Primrose has franchising opportunities available in markets throughout the U.S. and is seeking qualified potential Franchise Owners to join the brand's rapid expansion and mission to transform the future of early education. For more information, visit Franchise.PrimroseSchools.com, follow us on LinkedIn and explore our stories and resources.

SOURCE Primrose Schools(R)