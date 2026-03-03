Primrose Schools® Releases 2025 Primrose Promise Year in Review

More than 560 Primrose schools donate over $605,000 and nearly 500,000 essential items to local communities nationwide

ATLANTA, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading early education and care provider Primrose Schools® and its over 560 independently owned schools put generosity in action, collectively contributing over $605,000 in monetary donations, nearly 500,000 items and $516,000 in local community partnership investments to support children and families.

As part of the Primrose Promise℠ Corporate Social Responsibility program and embedded in the exclusive Balanced Learning® curriculum, young children at Primrose® schools nationwide engage in hands-on service‑learning experiences throughout the year, nurturing key character development skills.

"What sets Primrose Schools apart is the compassion and generosity Franchise Owners, students, families and staff demonstrate every day," said David Berg, CEO, Primrose Schools. "Together, we are committed to making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve, while positively influencing the next generation of caring, engaged and community‑minded leaders."

2025 Primrose Promise Impact Highlights

$605,000+ in Monetary Donations: In 2025, Primrose schools collectively donated more than $605,000, driven by the annual Spring Fling community event and additional philanthropic efforts systemwide. More than $335,000 of these funds directly supported the Primrose Schools Partnership for Children℠, advancing early learning and care, health, family support and community partnerships.

Nearly 500,000 Items Through Primrose Promise Giving Events: Primrose students, families and staff gathered nearly half a million essential items to support children and families facing hardship. These contributions included: Canned food and pantry staples collected during the annual Caring & Giving Food Drive New and gently used books donated through Og's Bountiful Book Drive Clothing, toys, diapers, wipes and school supplies contributed through seasonal drives and community service events

$516,000 Invested in Local Community Partnerships

In addition to nationwide initiatives, Primrose schools in major metro markets across the country invested $516,000 in community partnerships with local nonprofits and cultural institutions. Highlights include:

Primrose schools across Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio donated more than $40,000 to Texas Flood Relief to support families impacted by the devastating floods across the Texas Hill Country.

As part of the donated items, Primrose schools in Raleigh-Durham, N.C., partnered with the Durham Bulls to donate more than 43,000 diapers to the NC Diaper Bank to support access to essential infant care supplies for families in crisis.

Primrose schools in Tampa, Fla., served as the presenting local sponsor of the St. Jude Walk and encouraged Primrose families to join the walk to unite supporters in the fight against childhood cancer.

"The combined philanthropic efforts of Primrose schools, families and community partners demonstrate the power of working together on behalf of all children," said Kristin Bernhard, Executive Director, Corporate Social Responsibility and Public Advocacy, Primrose Schools. "This collective momentum helps build a future where every child has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive."

The Primrose Promise program supports its mission to forge a path that leads to a brighter future for all children, empowering Franchise Owners, students and families as well as Primrose Support Team members to engage in acts of service that strengthen their communities. Learn more about philanthropy in Primrose schools and the Primrose Schools Partnership for Children.

