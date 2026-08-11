Cruise Line's Nearly 60 Years of Alaska Expertise Brings Guests Glacier-Rich Voyages, Immersive Cruisetours and Access to Princess Wilderness Lodges

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, opened sales for its expansive 2028 Alaska season, featuring 185 departures across 14 itineraries aboard eight ships, including the Alaska spectacular Star Princess – from glacier-rich voyages and wildlife-filled ports to immersive cruisetours and Princess Wilderness Lodge stays near some of the state's most celebrated national parks.

Princess Cruises has been sailing to Alaska since 1969, giving the brand nearly six decades of experience creating cruise and land vacations across the Great Land.

Princess Cruises Opens 2028 Alaska Season with 185 Departures, Eight Ships and Signature Cruisetours Cruise Line's Nearly 60 Years of Alaska Expertise Brings Guests Glacier-Rich Voyages, Immersive Cruisetours and Access to Princess Wilderness Lodges

Princess continues to offer guests the most comprehensive ways to experience the Great Land through immersive cruises, award-winning cruisetours and exclusive wilderness lodges including Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge, Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge, Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge, Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge, and Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge that take travelers beyond the coastline and into the heart of Alaska.

"Alaska is one of the world's most awe-inspiring destinations, and Princess has spent nearly 60 years helping guests experience it in a way few others can," said Jim Berra, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. "Our 2028 season brings together glacier-filled voyages, unforgettable wildlife and cultural experiences, Princess Wilderness Lodges and Rail, along with seamless cruisetours that take guests deeper into the Great Land – creating a complete Alaska vacation."

A Season Designed Around Alaska's Most Iconic Experiences

The 2028 Alaska season features:

185 departures across 14 unique itineraries

Sailings ranging from four to 16 days

Eight ships, including the new Star Princess as well as Discovery Princess , Emerald Princess , Royal Princess , Coral Princess , Crown Princess , Island Princess , and Ruby Princess .

as well as and Convenient departures from Seattle; Vancouver, British Columbia; Anchorage (Whittier); San Francisco; and Los Angeles

Visits to 16 destinations, including Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway

Scenic cruising through four of Alaska's most spectacular glacier regions: Glacier Bay National Park, Hubbard Glacier, College Fjord, and Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier

86 visits to Glacier Bay National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Alaska's most sought-after experiences

More Ashore late-evening calls in select ports, giving guests additional time to explore local culture, wildlife and outdoor adventures

Signature Voyage of the Glaciers

Princess' celebrated Voyage of the Glaciers itineraries remain the hallmark of the Alaska season, sailing between Anchorage (Whittier) and Vancouver, British Columbia. These one-way voyages showcase some of Alaska's most spectacular scenery, including visits to iconic ports such as Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway, with many itineraries featuring two glacier-viewing experiences and opportunities to combine the cruise with an immersive land-based cruisetour.

Roundtrip Inside Passage – Convenience from Desirable Homeports

Guests can also choose from a wide variety of roundtrip Inside Passage voyages departing from Seattle, Vancouver, British Columbia, San Francisco and Los Angeles, offering a convenient way to experience Alaska's glaciers, wildlife and picturesque coastal communities. Ideal for first-time Alaska travelers, roundtrip Inside Passage voyages offer a convenient, approachable way to experience the region's glaciers, wildlife and coastal communities from desirable West Coast homeports.

Go Beyond the Coast with Award-Winning Cruisetours

For guests who want to go beyond the coastline, Princess cruisetours combine the ease of a cruise with multiple nights on land, offering a seamless way to experience Alaska's interior, national parks and Princess Wilderness Lodges in one vacation.

Highlights include:

Visits to Glacier Bay National Park and Denali National Park on most itineraries

Exclusive stays at Princess-owned wilderness lodges located near Denali, Kenai Fjords and Wrangell-St. Elias national parks

Exclusive Direct-to-the-Wilderness rail service between Whittier and the Denali area. Guests travel aboard custom glass-domed railcars designed to maximize sightseeing opportunities, with access to open-air viewing platforms that bring them closer to Alaska's mountains, rivers and wilderness.

Three easy-to-shop cruisetour collections: Denali Essentials, Denali Explorer and Denali Escorted

Select itineraries visiting up to four national parks during one unforgettable vacation

Princess' signature Wilderness Lodges, including Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge and Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge, provide exceptional accommodations in the heart of Alaska, giving guests unparalleled access to wildlife, the coveted opportunity to catch a glimpse of snowcapped Denali (North America's tallest mountain), breathtaking landscapes and unforgettable outdoor adventures. Another one of Princess' lodges is the Kenai Princess Wilderness Lodge, situated on the banks of the turquoise Kenai River, which offers a secluded wilderness retreat surrounded by Alaska's dramatic mountain landscapes and forested valleys. The property also serves as a launching point for a variety of authentic Alaska adventures, including salmon fishing on the Kenai River, rafting excursions, visits to historic Seward and Exit Glacier, and wildlife-spotting cruises through Kenai Fjords National Park.

Authentic Alaska Onboard and Ashore

The Alaska experience extends well beyond the destination itself. Through North to Alaska onboard programming, guests enjoy authentic culinary experiences, engaging cultural presentations and destination-inspired entertainment that celebrate Alaska's rich history, traditions and natural beauty.

Guest favorites include Puppies in the Piazza, Cook My Catch, Tales from the Deadliest Catch, Native Alaska cultural presentations, the Glacier Bay National Park Junior Ranger program and educational experiences at Princess Wilderness Lodges.

Guests can also discover Alaska through immersive Local Connections shore excursions, including whale watching in Juneau, historic White Pass Railway adventures in Skagway, exclusive lumberjack experiences in Ketchikan, helicopter glacier landings near Denali and wildlife cruises through Kenai Fjords National Park.

The 2028 Alaska season is now on sale. For more information or to book, visit princess.com, call 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalisation and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in over 800 ports & destinations worldwide (NYSE: CCL).

SOURCE Princess Cruises