291 Departures Across 150 Itineraries include new Ireland calls, overnight stays and the debut of a Pole-to-Pole Odyssey voyage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises unveils its most expansive Europe season for 2028, with 291 departures across 150 unique itineraries aboard six ships sailing throughout Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and on Transatlantic voyages.

Princess Cruises Announces Largest- Ever Europe Season for 2028

Now on sale, the season includes seven- to 53-day sailings, visiting 128 destinations in 37 countries, access to 101 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and 32 late-night or overnight stays designed to give travelers more time ashore. Early booking bonuses are available June 2 through October 12, 2026, featuring up to $500 instant savings, a stateroom location upgrade, up to $500 onboard credit, early access to dining reservations, reduced $100 deposits and early access to arrival groups, plus extra savings for Captain's Circle members.

New for the season are Princess' first calls to Galway and Killybegs, Ireland, as well as the debut of the new Pole-to-Pole Odyssey, and extended voyage linking Antarctica and the Arctic.

"At Princess, we continue to see strong interest in Europe itineraries that offer both iconic destinations and more time for meaningful experiences ashore," said Jim Berra, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. "Our 2028 Europe season gives guests the broadest range of Europe options we've ever offered, including new calls in Ireland, more opportunities for immersive cultural experiences, and the introduction of our 53-day Pole-to-Pole Odyssey."

What's New for Europe 2028

The 2028 season represents the largest Europe deployment in Princess history, and includes:

291 departures across 150 itineraries.

128 destinations in 37 countries

Six ships sailing from 13 departure ports - Caribbean Princess, Enchanted Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, Sky Princess and Sun Princess

Maiden calls to Galway and Killybegs, bringing guests to Ireland's rugged and culturally rich western coast for the first time.

The debut of the Pole-to-Pole Odyssey, a true epic Europe experience that links Antarctica and the Arctic in one unforgettable voyage showcasing dramatic landscapes, diverse cultures and once-in-a-lifetime exploration.

Access to 101 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and 32 late-night and overnight stays that allow for deeper, more authentic connections ashore.

Culture, Immersion & Local Connection

Princess' Europe itineraries go beyond traditional sightseeing, emphasizing authentic cultural immersion through Princess Local Connections and elevated "Ultimate" shore excursions. Guests can engage directly with local people, traditions and cuisine through experiences designed with regional experts and backed by Princess Cruises' Guaranteed Return to Ship promise.

Longer port days, late nights and overnight stays offer more time to experience destinations after dark, when local culture is at its most vibrant. Signature experiences include pasta making with an Italian family, exploring Indigenous Sami traditions in Arctic Norway, artisan workshops at Royal Delft in the Netherlands, and expertly guided access to iconic landmarks such as Mont Saint-Michel and ancient Athens.

Northern Europe - Immersive, Unexpected Europe

Princess' Northern Europe itineraries focus on smaller ports, dramatic landscapes and authentic cultural connection, creating experiences that feel more personal and less commercialized. Highlights include:

Standing before Norway's breathtaking fjords, discovering Ireland's rugged west coast through maiden calls to Galway and Killybegs, and experiencing cultures shaped by centuries of maritime heritage and regional tradition.

Late-night and overnight stays are featured in destinations including Stockholm, Hamburg, Tromsø (located in Northern Norway and often referred to as the "Gateway to the Arctic"), Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Belfast and Reykjavik, allowing guests to experience these cities beyond the daytime hours.

Mediterranean - The Europe Guests Have Always Imagined

Princess' Mediterranean voyages combine Europe's most iconic destinations with immersive local experiences that go beyond postcard moments, including:

Exploring ancient ruins in Athens, Pompeii and Ephesus before discovering the energy and charm of cities such as Barcelona, Lisbon, Dubrovnik and Florence, where history and modern life come together in unforgettable ways.

The season also features a strong lineup of late-night and overnight stays in dynamic ports including Istanbul, Mykonos, Ibiza, Valletta, Split, Lisbon and La Spezia (Florence/Pisa).

Transatlantic Voyages- The Journey Is Part of the Experience

Princess' Transatlantic voyages are positioned as a relaxed and seamless alternative to flying, transforming long-haul travel into part of the vacation itself. These sailings connect Europe with North and South America while allowing guests to settle into the journey at a slower, more enjoyable pace. Routes feature calls to destinations including the Canary Islands, Madeira, the Azores, Bermuda and Morocco, and the new Pole to Pole Odyssey.

Even Easier to Get There

Guests can also simplify their travel planning through Princess EZair, which offers competitive airfare, 24/7 support and flexible options including the ability to book now and pay later, providing peace of mind from takeoff to touchdown.

Book a Princess Cruise Vacation to Europe

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalisation and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in over 800 ports & destinations worldwide (NYSE: CCL).

SOURCE Princess Cruises