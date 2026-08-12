Princess Cruises Returns to the 2027 Rose Parade®

Cruise Line Brings the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® "Welcome" Theme to Life with a Destination-Inspired Float for America's New Year Celebration®

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise brand, will welcome the new year as an official participant in the 138th Rose Parade® presented by Honda on January 1, 2027. Returning for a second consecutive year, Princess will unveil a breathtaking floral float inspired by the 2027 Tournament of Roses® theme, "Welcome."

A "Welcome Aboard – Find Your Story" Floral Journey Around the World

Through iconic destinations, diverse cultures, and unforgettable experiences, the Princess float is a celebration of discovery and connection.

A rendering of Princess Cruises’ 2027 Rose Parade float.

"Every destination we visit is unique and every guest finds stories they share again and again. We're honored to bring that same spirit of discovery and belonging to this year's Rose Parade," said Marie Lee, Princess Cruises Chief Marketing Officer. "For 60 years, Princess' global fleet has welcomed travelers to extraordinary places, creating lasting memories through meaningful journeys across the world's most remarkable cultures and destinations."

The World's Most Extraordinary Places

With a long-standing presence in Los Angeles, and one of the world's leading destination cruise brands, Princess sails to 345 destinations across all seven continents, bringing guests closer to the people, cultures and natural beauty that make each destination unique. Princess destinations featured on the float represent a different chapter of exploration, including:

Majestic glaciers, soaring mountains and thriving wildlife showcase the breathtaking wilderness of Alaska.

Cherry blossoms, tranquil temples and traditional Japanese artistry honor the rich culture and hospitality of Japan.

The iconic sails of the Sydney Opera House, golden beaches, iconic wildlife and the dramatic beauty of the Outback reflect the adventurous spirit and natural wonders of Australia.

Charming villages and dramatic coastlines celebrate the timeless history, rich cultures and beauty of Europe.

A Shared Celebration of Connection

"The Rose Parade has always been about bringing people together through creativity, community and shared traditions," said Terry Madigan, 2027 Pasadena Tournament of Roses President. "Princess Cruises embodies this year's theme 'Welcome' – by bringing people together to celebrate shared experiences and the warmth of making everyone feel welcome. We're delighted to have Princess Cruises back for a second consecutive year and look forward to sharing their inspiring message as part of our New Year's Day celebration."

Inspiring Floral Craftsmanship

The Princess Cruises float, designed and built by Artistic Entertainment Services, will measure approximately 55 feet long and 22 feet high and will be adorned with more than 320,000 flowers, seeds, bark, leaves and other natural materials featuring rich floral textures, vibrant colors and spectacular animation that bring the spirit of cruise travel to life.

One of the World's Most-Watched New Year's Traditions

The Rose Parade attracts approximately 800,000 spectators along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California and more than 28 million U.S. television viewers, with millions more watching around the globe, making it one of the world's most celebrated New Year's Day traditions.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalisation and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in over 800 ports & destinations worldwide (NYSE: CCL).

SOURCE Princess Cruises