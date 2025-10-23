Recognition Honors Dedication to Exceptional Dining Experiences at Sea

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises revealed its elegant Royal Princess has been named World's Best Culinary Cruise Ship by the prestigious World Culinary Awards, celebrating the very best in global gastronomy. Voted on by the culinary community, industry experts and consumers from around the world, the awards celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary industry and recognizes the cruise line's ongoing commitment to delivering outstanding dining experiences and innovative cuisine across its fleet.

Princess Cruises’ Royal Princess Named “World’s Best Culinary Cruise Ship” in 2025 World Culinary Awards

"Being honored as the world's best culinary cruise ship is an incredible achievement and a true testament to the dedication and creativity of our entire food and beverage team," said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. "From our culinary and wine partnerships to our focus on fresh, locally inspired ingredients, we're proud to deliver memorable dining moments that create exceptional sailing memories."

A favorite among Princess guests, Royal Princess offers an extraordinary range of dining venues, including:

Crown Grill , the line's signature steakhouse featuring premium aged beef and fresh seafood prepared to order. The rich wood décor and classically elegant setting is surrounded by an open kitchen where chef prepare memorable meals to order.

, the line's signature steakhouse featuring premium aged beef and fresh seafood prepared to order. The rich wood décor and classically elegant setting is surrounded by an open kitchen where chef prepare memorable meals to order. Sabatini's Italian Trattoria , now featuring a refreshed menu inspired by Frescobaldi, Italy's legendary Tuscan winemakers. Its special menu "Sabatini's Italian Trattoria, Inspired by Frescobaldi," offers diners traditional Tuscan recipes matched with a curated list of Frescobaldi reds, whites and rosé. In addition to the new menu, once per cruise, the restaurant will host a "Grand Tuscan Dinner," where guests can experience a multi-course tasting menu with wine pairings.

, now featuring a refreshed menu inspired by Frescobaldi, Italy's legendary Tuscan winemakers. Its special menu "Sabatini's Italian Trattoria, Inspired by Frescobaldi," offers diners traditional Tuscan recipes matched with a curated list of Frescobaldi reds, whites and rosé. In addition to the new menu, once per cruise, the restaurant will host a "Grand Tuscan Dinner," where guests can experience a multi-course tasting menu with wine pairings. Chef's Table Lumiere , a culinary journey with Champagne, hors d'oeuvres and an extravagant multi-course dinner created and hosted by the ship's executive chef, set a beautiful table surrounded by a curtain of light.

, a culinary journey with Champagne, hors d'oeuvres and an extravagant multi-course dinner created and hosted by the ship's executive chef, set a beautiful table surrounded by a curtain of light. The Ocean Terrace Seafood Bar , where guests enjoy an array of ocean treasures including sashimi, and sushi rolls with ocean views.

, where guests enjoy an array of ocean treasures including sashimi, and sushi rolls with ocean views. Caymus Winemaker's Dinner, featuring chef-curated, multicourse meals perfectly paired with selections from the iconic Napa Valley winery Caymus Vineyards.

featuring chef-curated, multicourse meals perfectly paired with selections from the iconic Napa Valley winery Caymus Vineyards. Alfredo's Pizzeria, voted "Best Pizza at Sea," serves hand-crafted individual pizzas by 13-time World Pizza Champion Chef Tony Gemignani in an open-kitchen setting, paired with beer and wine by the glass.

In addition to its culinary acclaim, Royal Princess continues to delight travelers with sailings that bring guests closer to iconic destinations. This winter, the ship will sail roundtrip from Los Angeles, offering a series of California Coast and Mexico itineraries, followed by Alaska voyages in summer 2026, where guests can enjoy breathtaking scenery, wildlife, and fresh local flavors from The Great Land.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

SOURCE Princess Cruises