Princess Cruises’ Discovery Princess Named “Coolest Way To See Alaska” in the Good Housekeeping 2026 Travel Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises is proud to announce that Discovery Princess has been named "Coolest Way To See Alaska" in the Good Housekeeping 2026 Travel Awards. This prestigious recognition reinforces Princess Cruises' leadership in delivering extraordinary, memory-making vacations.

The Good Housekeeping Travel Awards spotlight destinations and experiences that deliver extraordinary value, quality, and joy for families traveling together, from parents with young children to grandparents reuniting with the whole clan. The 2026 winners were selected through a rigorous evaluation process that included expert reviews, consumer feedback, and real-world testing by Good Housekeeping's team of editors. Discovery Princess earned top marks for its unique blend of innovation, luxury, and entertainment, offering a one-of-a-kind setting to celebrate milestones and create lasting memories together.

"We are honored that Good Housekeeping has recognized Discovery Princess as the coolest way to see Alaska, reinforcing our leading position in this sought-after destination," said Gus Antorcha, Princess Cruises President. "Princess has long believed that Alaska is a destination best shared across generations, and we are committed to creating inspiring moments, whether that's marveling at glaciers, spotting wildlife, or gathering for an incredible meal of fresh seafood to share stories and experiences."

With its immersive programming, scenic beauty, wildlife encounters and curated Alaska experiences designed to engage all ages, Princess continues to be the #1 cruise line in Alaska and the ultimate choice for families seeking meaningful, multi-generational travel.

What Sets Discovery Princess Apart for Families

Princess is known for bringing the Alaska experience onboard, made possible through its signature North to Alaska immersive programming, which brings the spirit, people, flavors, and culture of the destination to life for everyone onboard.

Authentic Alaska Experiences for All Ages

Park Rangers onboard in Glacier Bay with live narration and Junior/Teen Ranger programs

Storyteller series with cultural ambassadors, adventurers, authors, photographers and Iditarod champions

Puppies in the Piazza and Campfire Movies Under the Stars

Alaska-Inspired Dining

Fresh, locally sourced seafood throughout the ship, including salmon, halibut and crab

"Cook My Catch" – guests enjoy fish they reel in on select excursions

Alaska craft beers, local spirits, themed hot beverages and signature cocktails

Entertainment & Enrichment That Brings Families Together

Youth and teen activities like Gold Rush Treasure Hunt and Great Alaskan Fishermen's Race

2026 Alaska Voyages Aboard Discovery Princess & More

In the cruise line's biggest-ever Alaska season in 2026, Discovery Princess sails the popular "Voyage of the Glacier" route between Vancouver and Anchorage (Whittier), featuring Glacier Bay National Park.

Another highlight of the season is the debut of Star Princess, the cruise line's newest ship, sailing weekly seven-day Inside Passage cruises roundtrip from Seattle. In total, the May through September 2026 Alaska program features eight ships, 180 departures, and 19 destinations, providing travelers with an unparalleled selection of Alaska adventures by sea, or by both land and sea.

Guests can extend their adventure with a Princess Cruisetour, pairing a seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise with 3-10 nights at Princess-owned Wilderness Lodges to explore Alaska's interior, including Denali National Park, for the chance to witness North America's tallest peak.

For more information about Alaska voyages, visit www.princess.com/alaska.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com .

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Star Princess, the brand's newest and most innovative ship, launched October 2025, and sister ship to Sun Princess, named Condé Nast Traveler Mega Ship of the Year for a second consecutive year. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

