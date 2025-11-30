Sky Princess Arrives at Port Canaveral as First Royal-Class Ship to Sail from Central Florida

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla., Nov. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, one of the best-known names in cruising, today marked a major milestone with the arrival of the cruise line's very first Royal-Class ship, Sky Princess, to homeport in Port Canaveral, beginning a season of Caribbean cruises from Central Florida.

Princess Cruises’ Sky Princess arrived at Cruise Terminal 6 this morning. (Credit: Canaveral Port Authority)

Starting today and continuing through March 2026, Sky Princess will offer six- and eight-day Caribbean cruises to pristine beaches and tropical paradises, sailing roundtrip from Port Canaveral. The ship is scheduled to return next year for a second November 2026-March 2027 season – all cruises are on sale now.

Port Canaveral offers easy accessibility for guests driving, flying, or taking advantage of Princess' exclusive Rail & Sail program with Brightline.

"Building on the success of our inaugural Caribbean season from Port Canaveral, we're delighted to return to the Space Coast for another series of sailings," said Jim Berra, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. "Our guests appreciate the convenience of cruising from Central Florida, and with the addition of Sky Princess, we're pleased to offer even greater capacity and even more ways for guests to enjoy the Princess experience."

Sky Princess itineraries can be combined into incredible 14-day voyages visiting the island paradises of Turks & Caicos, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, Amber Cove, and much more.

"Princess Cruises is a valued partner and we're very proud of the success they've had sailing from our Port," said Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray. "Sky Princess is a great addition to the lineup of cruise options from Central Florida. We look forward to delivering a high-quality guest experience for everyone sailing on this stunning new ship."

The 3,660-guest, 141,000-ton Sky Princess elevates the distinctive, contemporary design and attractions of Princess' renowned Royal-class ships. From award-winning cuisine and dynamic entertainment to elegantly appointed accommodations, Sky Princess delivers unforgettable experiences designed for today's most discerning travelers.

