Principal Mineral Acquires Conductive Group, Expanding Its Advanced Materials Platform to Help Build More Diverse and Secure Supply Chains

Deal adds to Principal Mineral's growing portfolio following recent acquisition of Isola

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Principal Mineral, a leader in rebuilding the industrial "missing midstream" of the global strategic materials supply chain, today announced the acquisition of Conductive Group, an advanced materials manufacturer specializing in electrically conductive composite technologies and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding solutions.

The acquisition expands Principal Mineral's portfolio across the advanced materials stack that underpins America's electronics industrial base, from electrodeposited copper foil and copper-clad laminates to the structural composites and shielding systems that protect mission-critical platforms.

Founded in 1984 and based in Cleveland, Utah, Conductive Group develops and manufactures advanced conductive materials for aerospace, electronics, autonomy, and other advanced technology applications. The company's core technology enables electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding, radio frequency (RF) protection, and structural conductivity in lightweight composite form — critical functions in missile systems, radar and avionics platforms, secure communications technologies, and electronic warfare systems. Conductive Group is comprised of several divisions including Conductive Composites, Faraday Cases, and Faraday Structures.

"Principal Mineral is building the strategic materials platform that enable global competitiveness and the innovative technologies we will depend on for decades to come," said Adam Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Principal Mineral. "Conductive Group brings proven technology embedded in some of the most advanced communications and electronics systems. This acquisition is another important step in our strategy to ensure a trusted and resilient supply chain for our most vital applications."

The addition of Conductive Group follows Principal Mineral's June 2026 acquisition of Isola Group, a leading manufacturer of high-performance copper-clad laminates and prepreg materials used across advanced electronics applications. Together, these acquisitions, combined with Principal Mineral's Camden Copper facility in Kershaw County, South Carolina, North America's only producer of electrodeposited copper foil, establish Principal Mineral as the preeminent American company across the critical materials chain for printed circuit boards and advanced electronics.

"Conductive has spent decades developing high-performance shielding and composite technologies that solve real challenges for the aerospace and telecommunications industries across a variety of important end uses," said Wes Spurlock, Chief Operating Officer of Principal Mineral. "We're committed to scaling that capability to give our customers confidence that their most valuable assets are backed by a resilient and secure supply chain."

Principal Mineral is identifying and securing domestic advanced materials capabilities that are essential across telecommunications, aerospace, and AI infrastructure. In 2025, Principal Mineral acquired and relaunched Camden Copper in Camden, South Carolina, saving local jobs and preserving a key U.S. copper foil plant that supplies electrodeposited copper foil for PCBs used in advanced microelectronics systems.

The subsequent acquisition of Isola, and now Conductive Group, follows Principal Mineral's history of partnership with employees, customers, suppliers, and local communities, and commitment to responsible integration and operational continuity across its facilities.

About Principal Mineral

Principal Mineral is a leader in ensuring resiliency for the industrial "missing midstream" of the critical materials supply chain, the key layer between upstream metals and the finished technologies necessary for advanced electronics systems, communications equipment, AI infrastructure, and other cutting-edge applications.

Through its portfolio of technologies and operations, Principal Mineral provides scaled production of critical mineral and material inputs for the electronics, aerospace, and energy industries, while building strategic partnerships that accelerate the development of essential capabilities and establish durable and globally competitive production.

Principal Mineral serves as a trusted partner for leading advanced technology manufacturers and delivers adaptable, agile solutions to help build secure supply chains that support high-quality jobs, drive innovation, and strengthen resiliency. To learn more, visit PrincipalMineral.com.

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SOURCE Principal Mineral