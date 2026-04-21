Priority Life Care Selects Accushield Across Its Entire Portfolio to Strengthen Safety, Operational Excellence, and Resident Experience

The partnership deploys Accushield's visitor management, credential verification, and reputation management across 60+ communities, reinforcing the values-driven culture that has defined Priority Life Care's growth as one of the nation's leading senior living operators.

ATLANTA and INDIANAPOLIS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accushield, the leading visitor management and third-party provider credential verification solution for senior living, announced today that Priority Life Care has selected the Accushield platform for deployment across its entire portfolio of 60+ communities spanning multiple states. The decision reflects Priority Life Care's commitment to operational excellence and its belief that the front door of every community should be as organized, welcoming, and safe as the care delivered inside it.

Ranked #29 among the nation's largest senior living providers by Argentum, Priority Life Care has built its reputation on a values framework centered around six guiding principles: Care, Safety, Quality, Independence, Choices, and Affordability. The organization sought a technology partner that would not only reinforce those values from the very first point of contact at each community, but would also continue to innovate alongside them as they grow.

"We operate with a unified culture across every one of our communities, and any technology we introduce needs to support that standard," said Ryan Person, Chief Strategy Officer at Priority Life Care. "Accushield gives us a consistent, modernized front door experience that reinforces our focus on safety while giving us real-time visibility across our portfolio. What made this an easy decision is that Accushield meets our needs today and is clearly committed to innovating and growing alongside us."

What Accushield Brings to Priority Life Care Communities

With Accushield now live across its portfolio, Priority Life Care is strengthening existing operations and introducing new capabilities that support its mission at every level of the organization.

Elevating Community Safety and Accountability: Every visitor, family member, volunteer, and third-party caregiver is now digitally logged through Accushield's kiosk system, replacing paper sign-in processes with auditable, time-stamped records. Credential verification through Verify ensures that background checks, certifications, and compliance requirements are confirmed for third-party providers entering the community. Digital consent and waiver capture at the front desk further streamlines intake workflows, reinforcing the operational discipline that defines Priority Life Care's culture.

Maintaining Consistency Through the Voice of the Customer: Through Reputation Accelerator, Priority Life Care captures real-time visitor feedback at the point of experience, giving community teams the insight they need to listen, respond, and improve. For a multi-state operator committed to delivering a uniform standard of excellence, this continuous feedback loop is a powerful tool for maintaining quality and driving positive Google reviews across every location.

Portfolio-Wide Operational Visibility: Accushield's centralized dashboard and reporting give Priority Life Care's leadership a real-time view of activity, care, compliance, and engagement across all communities. This standardized visibility supports the organization's growth trajectory by ensuring that, as new communities come online, they operate with the same rigor and consistency that existing locations deliver every day.

"Priority Life Care is the kind of organization that does things the right way, and you can see it in how they choose to operate," said Charles Mann, Founder of Accushield. "Their values aren't just on a wall. They show up in the practical ways, how they develop their people, and in the standard they hold every partner to. We're proud to support that mission and to grow alongside an operator that shares our belief that the safest communities are also the most welcoming ones."

Learn More

Accushield Platform: accushield.com

Credential Verification: Accushield Verify

Priority Life Care: prioritylc.com

About Accushield

Accushield is a leading provider of technology solutions that create safer, more connected senior living. With its innovative visitor management and credential verification platform, Accushield enables communities to capture and leverage visitor, third-party care provider, and resident data – enhancing security, engagement, and online reputation. Learn more at accushield.com.

About Priority Life Care

Priority Life Care (PLC) is a senior living provider committed to delivering exceptional care, meaningful engagement, and a resident-centered experience across its portfolio of communities. With a focus on innovation, service, and continuous improvement, PLC empowers its teams with the resources and tools they need to support residents and families with purpose and compassion. Learn more at prioritylc.com.

Media Contact:

John Leavitt

Director of Marketing, Accushield

[email protected]

SOURCE Accushield