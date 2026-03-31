Accushield Deploys WiseOx AI Mascots™ to Deepen Customer Engagement, Product Innovation, and Smarter Support

The partnership brings purpose-built AI assistants across Accushield's platform—reinforcing Accushield's commitment to relentless innovation and customer service excellence.

ATLANTA, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accushield, the leading visitor management and third-party provider credential verification solution for senior living, today announced a partnership with WiseOx, a purpose-built AI platform for the senior living industry, to deploy AI-powered Mascots™ across its product ecosystem and corporate website. The collaboration delivers always-on, intelligent support for Accushield's community and agency partners while driving meaningful product improvements informed by real customer interactions.

Accushield + WiseOx

As a company rooted in the mission of making senior living communities safer and more connected, Accushield continuously seeks new ways to create value for the operators and caregivers who rely on its platform every day. With WiseOx, Accushield is putting AI to work where it matters most—not for the sake of adopting new technology, but to solve real problems for real customers in real time.

"We've spent well over a decade building technology for senior living, so we understand what operators need and how important it is that every tool we introduce genuinely lightens their load," said Charles Mann, Founder of Accushield. "What stood out about WiseOx is that they share that same mindset. It was refreshing to find a relatively new technology that truly meets industry needs. Together, we're able to provide our customers with faster answers, better education, and a product that keeps getting better because we're actually listening."

Driving Value Across the Customer Experience

WiseOx AI Mascots™ are trained on Accushield's full product knowledge base and relevant industry context, enabling them to deliver clear, conversational, 24/7 answers to the questions customers and prospects need to keep moving and providing the best care to seniors. The deployment spans multiple functions across the Accushield ecosystem:

Customer Engagement: Providing educational guidance within the product experience—keeping community teams supported and trained on best practices.

Providing educational guidance within the product experience—keeping community teams supported and trained on best practices. Product Improvement: Surfacing the most frequently asked questions and pain points so Accushield can build a more streamlined product and continue to innovate.

Surfacing the most frequently asked questions and pain points so Accushield can build a more streamlined product and continue to innovate. Marketing & Prospect Experience: Equipping prospective customers on Accushield's public facing website with instant, expert answers about how the platform can solve their community's challenges.

Equipping prospective customers on Accushield's public facing website with instant, expert answers about how the platform can solve their community's challenges. Customer Support: Resolving issues faster while reducing the volume of support tickets through intelligent, immediate responses.

WiseOx has rapidly established itself as a trusted AI partner in the senior living space, working with operators including Sonida, Civitas, Charter, and others. WiseOx's technology was recently featured by McKnight's for its work with United Church Homes, highlighting the use of AI for HR and recruiting. The company is also a partner of leading industry associations LeadingAge and Argentum, further underscoring its commitment to the sector.

"For senior living operators and industry companies alike, adopting AI isn't just about staying current—it's about doing it with a partner who is committed to this industry and truly gets it," said Fritz Brumder, Co-Founder & CEO of WiseOx. "We're proud to help a company that's already a leader in senior living technology push even further into innovation."

Since the partnership kicked off just two months ago, Accushield has launched three unique AI Mascots™, each purpose-built for a distinct function, and all are fully operational today. The speed and simplicity of the implementation reflect both WiseOx's intuitive training process and the strong alignment between the two teams, setting the stage for continued innovation together.

About Accushield

Accushield is a leading provider of technology solutions that create safer, more connected senior living. With its innovative visitor management and credential verification platform, Accushield enables communities to capture and leverage visitor, third-party care provider, and resident data – enhancing security, engagement, and online reputation. Learn more at accushield.com.

About WiseOx

WiseOx is a purpose-built AI platform that delivers personalized AI team members – known as AI Mascots™ – that businesses deploy to automate tasks and accelerate access to information. Trusted by leading senior living operators and partnered with industry associations including LeadingAge and Argentum, WiseOx makes practical, approachable AI accessible to every team member. Learn more at wiseox.com.

Media Contact:

John Leavitt

Director of Marketing, Accushield

[email protected]

SOURCE Accushield