PRIVACY ALERT: Amgen Under Investigation for Data Breach of Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breachthat led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of individuals affiliated with Amgen Inc. ("Amgen"), a California-based biotechnology company that develops and manufactures medicines for serious illnesses, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, inflammation, and rare diseases.

Amgen disclosed in its Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Form 8-K filing that in July 2026, it identified unauthorized activity in its cloud storage systems hosted by external service providers. Amgen described the data breach as "material" in the Form 8-K filing, but has not disclosed the number of individuals impacted.

Although the breach occurred in July 2026, Amgen has not yet directly notified impacted individuals, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: proprietary data, patient protected health information, and other information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Amgen's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are affiliated with Amgen and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/amgen.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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Sonum Dixit

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

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SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP