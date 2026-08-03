PRIVACY ALERT: Lifespan Physicians Group Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 290,000 Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breachthat led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of at least 290,443 patients affiliated with Lifespan Physicians Group ("Lifespan"), a Rhode Island-based multispecialty medical network which does business as Brown Health Medical Group-MA.

An unauthorized actor accessed Lifespan's historic server network between December 15, 2025, and December 16, 2025. Lifespan notified the Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General and Vermont Attorney General on July 16, 2026. According to the disclosures, 290,357 Massachusetts residents and 86 Vermont residents were affected. The following entities affiliated with Lifespan are known to be impacted:

Hawthorn Medical Associates

Saint Anne's Hospital

Morton Hospital

Although the breach occurred in December 2025, Lifespan and its affiliated entities did not notify impacted individuals until on or around July 16, 2026, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following data may have been compromised in the breach: name, date of birth, contact information, compensation or payroll information, licensure or credentialing information, medical or disability-related records, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers or other government-issued identification numbers, credit or debit card numbers, and financial account information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Lifespan's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a patient of one of the above listed entities affiliated with Lifespan and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/lifespan

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

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SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP