PRIVACY ALERT: Centers Lab NJ LLC Under Investigation for Data Breach of Over 542,000 Patient Records

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a data breach that led to unauthorized access to the sensitive information of 542,377 patients of Centers Lab NJ LLC, which does business as Centers Laboratory. Centers Laboratory is a New Jersey-based diagnostic testing laboratory.

On August 25, 2025, Centers Laboratory detected suspicious activity within its computer systems. It later learned that between August 9, 2025, and August 14, 2025, an unauthorized third party gained access to certain systems and exfiltrated patient data.

Although the breach occurred in August 2025, Centers Laboratory did not begin notifying affected individuals until on or around July 20, 2026, which may have violated state and federal laws. The following information may have been compromised in the breach: names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, passport numbers, driver's license numbers/state ID numbers, medical information, and health insurance information.

If your personal information was impacted by this incident, you may be at risk of identity theft and other serious violations of your privacy. As a result, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Centers Laboratory's cybersecurity practices.

If you received notification of this data breach or are a patient of Centers Laboratory, and wish to obtain additional information about your legal rights, please contact us today or visit our website at https://www.classactionlawyers.com/centerslaboratory.

About Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP

Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe represents shareholders, employees, and consumers in class actions against corporate defendants, as well as shareholders in derivative actions against their officers and directors. The firm is based in San Francisco, and with the help of co-counsel, litigates cases nationwide.

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SOURCE Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP