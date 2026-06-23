Private Aviation's ROI Happens at Home

With disrupted travel costing nearly 4.5 hours of productivity, quality of life and protecting down time are becoming the new private aviation metric. FlyUSA clients say more nights at home, more family dinners, fewer missed commitments, and greater control over time are worth the price of flying private.

TAMPA, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As executives search for better work-life balance in an increasingly demanding business environment, the value of private aviation is being redefined around what it gives back, away from the runway. Barry Shevlin, CEO of FlyUSA , a U.S.-based private aviation operator providing charter, aircraft management, and membership services, sees this as a perk that's even better than a Return on Investment (ROI). "It's a Return on Life," said Shevlin. "The real premium is no longer status, but the ability to reclaim time that would otherwise be lost to travel strain."

“How do you put a value on the fact that I got to spend another 15 or 20 nights a year in my own bed instead of staying in a hotel on the road? Or 15 more dinners with my family?" - Barry Shevlin, CEO of FlyUSA

That shift comes as broader wellbeing research places more weight on the importance of time with family. According to the World Happiness Report 2025, people who share meals more frequently report higher wellbeing. "It's pretty simple," said Shevlin. "When we ask people how often do you find yourself having to choose between business and your family? The answer is 'pretty often.'"

Return on Life is Invaluable

FlyUSA says that question has become more relevant as private aviation enters a more mature phase. Rather than being a premium travel upgrade, it is being used by repeat travelers and business users as a tool for protecting down time, reducing friction, and improving outcomes on both sides of the work-life equation.

The World Happiness Report 2025 also cites research showing that 69.5% of adults in four-person households rated their happiness as high or very high, compared with 51.5% in single-person households, reinforcing the idea that time at home and family connection are closely tied to quality of life. FlyUSA says private aviation fits into that equation not as a status symbol, but as a tool to manage time that would otherwise be lost to overnight stays, missed connections, and inflexible airline schedules.

For many clients, the value of work becomes most tangible in personal terms. In Shevlin's view, that is where Return on Life begins to matter more than a traditional travel cost calculation. The question shifts from "What does the flight cost?" to "What does losing that time cost?"

The Cost of Being Chained to Airline Schedules

One of the most overlooked sources of travel operational drag is not the flight itself, but the loss of control that comes with commercial schedules. Delays, limited direct routes, long airport processing times, and the inability to move quickly when plans change all add up to lost time. In today's travel environment, that can mean hours, or even days, not minutes.

During the TSA disruption in March, airports reported some of the longest security waits in the agency's history, while business travel data shows disrupted trips cost travelers an average of 4 hours and 45 minutes of productivity per trip. At a time when more than half of C-suite leaders say they are likely to leave their current role within two years, FlyUSA says those lost hours are no longer a minor inconvenience. They are part of a larger strain on already demanding professional lives.

"The airlines' dysfunction helps make the case, too," Shevlin said. "Our clients want control of their own schedules back. They do not want to be held to the airlines' schedules, which have become less reliable in recent years as TSA lines have grown and airport staffing continues to affect travel times."

That loss of flexibility can turn even routine business trips into overnight commitments, especially with routes requiring connection through Atlanta or to popular airports that require lengthy ground transportation, making a same-day round trip impractical. Flying private means no layovers, more airport options, and less friction points along the way.

The Value Shows Up at Home

The strongest way to explain the value of private aviation is not through a spreadsheet, but through what travelers get back in real life. "How do you put a value on the fact that I got to spend another 15 or 20 nights a year in my own bed instead of staying in a hotel on the road?", Shevlin said. "Or 15 more dinners with my family? How do you put a value on that?"

That perspective also aligns with where the category is heading. According to ALTOUR, business travel has overtaken leisure as the primary driver of private aviation in 2026, with efficiency and time savings now shaping more travel decisions. In that environment, the strongest justifications are outcomes: fewer missed family moments, fewer nights away, and better control of making a demanding schedule work without sacrificing everything around it.

While FlyUSA still serves business leaders, families, and high-net-worth travelers, the company says more clients are justifying private aviation through the Return on Life lens. More people are willing to pay for less travel stress, fewer schedule compromises, and better outcomes both professionally and personally. The company says it is not trying to sell exclusivity for its own sake, but for an experience built around being responsive, personalized, and easy. This approach is designed to make schedule flexibility tangible from the first conversation through the trip itself.

In FlyUSA's view, that is what Return on Life looks like in practice. "The real return is not the flight itself," Shevlin said. "It is what that flight allows you to do with that time back on your own clock."

About FlyUSA

FLYUSA guides American business leaders who cannot afford delays, missed connections, or travel uncertainty to fly anywhere with confidence. Recognized for two consecutive years as the fastest-growing private aviation company by Inc. 5000 list, FLYUSA custom-fits aviation solutions to accelerating companies.

Business leaders often feel torn between being somewhere for their business and being somewhere else for their family. Whether they fly private once a year or twice a week, FLYUSA creates a personalized, easy solutions with the fastest rapid-response times in the business. American concierges always put safety and their clients' needs first. From on-demand charter to fractional ownership, aircraft management, acquisition, and full-service solutions nationwide, FLYUSA exists so business leaders never have to choose between their business or their families again.

For more information on how to fly like a pro, visit flyusa.com.

Sources:

Gartner. (2025, February 5). Gartner HR survey reveals more than half of C-suite leaders are likely to leave over the next two years; 27% likely to leave within six months. gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2025-02-05-gartner-hr-survey-reveals-more-than-half-of-csuite-leaders-are-likely-to-leave-over-the-next-2-years

Helliwell, J. F., Layard, R., Sachs, J. D., De Neve, J.-E., Aknin, L. B., & Wang, S. (2025). Executive summary. In World happiness report 2025. Wellbeing Research Centre, University of Oxford. worldhappiness.report/ed/2025/executive-summary/

Lee, C. (2026, March 24). Why are airport wait times so long? The TSA crisis and ICE's involvement, explained. TIME. time.com/article/2026/03/24/airport-wait-times-security-lines-tsa-ice-dhs-shutdown/

Baker, M. B. (2025, September 30). TravelPerk survey: Business travel disruptions on the rise. Business Travel News. businesstravelnews.com/Management/TravelPerk-Survey-Business-Travel-Disruptions-on-the-Rise

U.S. Department of Homeland Security. (n.d.). TSA throughput/wait times reports. dhs.gov/tsa-throughput-reports

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SOURCE FlyUSA