Four in Five Private Jet Buyers May Be Better Served with Other Products, FlyUSA Says

FlyUSA breaks down when charter, membership, jet cards, fractional access or ownership make sense, helping travelers avoid committing to more private aviation than they need.

TAMPA, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Private jet activity reached a record 3.9 million flights in 2025, up 4% from the previous year, according to WINGX data. Activity rose more than 4% during the first part of 2026 as business leaders and families continued seeking greater travel flexibility. That growth is drawing more people into private aviation, but it is not making the buying decision any simpler. Industry brokers have also reported fewer aircraft available for sale, rising prices, and more first-time buyers entering the market.

“Most people who contact us about buying a plane do not need one. My job is often to talk them out of it.” - Barry Shevlin, CEO of FlyUSA

As charter programs, memberships, jet cards, fractional shares and ownership structures multiply, travelers face a new risk: choosing an option before understanding how they actually fly. "The first question isn't, 'Should I buy a plane?'" said Barry Shevlin, CEO of FlyUSA, a U.S.-based private jet charter and aviation solutions provider. "It should be, 'What kind of access fits the way I fly?' Answering those questions in the wrong order becomes an expensive mistake."

Only One out of Five Prospective Buyers Reach Ownership

Shevlin says the right option depends on how frequently someone travels, how consistent those trips are and how much financial commitment the traveler is prepared to make. Clients are led through the following progression:

On-demand charter : For occasional travelers who want to pay one trip at a time without making a large deposit or long-term commitment. Charter allows travelers to select the aircraft that best fits each trip, from a light jet for a short journey to a larger model for greater range.

: For occasional travelers who want to pay one trip at a time without making a large deposit or long-term commitment. Charter allows travelers to select the aircraft that best fits each trip, from a light jet for a short journey to a larger model for greater range. Membership : For travelers taking two to five trips a year. A membership can provide added savings or benefits without requiring larger financial commitment.

: For travelers taking two to five trips a year. A membership can provide added savings or benefits without requiring larger financial commitment. Jet card : Appropriate for travelers taking approximately five or more trips annually who value pre-negotiated pricing and a more predictable booking process.

: Appropriate for travelers taking approximately five or more trips annually who value pre-negotiated pricing and a more predictable booking process. Fractional ownership : Particularly for travelers who take more than 12 flights a year and want more consistent access but do not fly enough to justify owning a whole aircraft.

: Particularly for travelers who take more than 12 flights a year and want more consistent access but do not fly enough to justify owning a whole aircraft. Whole-aircraft ownership and management: Best for people that fly over a hundred flight hours annually. Once ownership makes financial and operational sense, aircraft management handles responsibilities such as crew, maintenance, insurance, scheduling, and storage.

The progression is designed to prevent clients from making a larger commitment than their needs. "Most people who contact us about buying a plane do not need one. My job is often to talk them out of it," Shevlin said. "Only about 20% of prospective buyers who approach FlyUSA would benefit from actually owning a plane."

Business and Personal Travel No Longer Divide Cleanly

Traditional aviation planning often asks whether an aircraft will be used primarily for business or leisure. That distinction is becoming less useful for the executives, entrepreneurs, and families who make up much of the private aviation market. Shevlin estimates that as many as 80% of FlyUSA's clients blend business and personal travel rather than treating them as separate categories.

"For many of our clients, it might begin with a meeting, but they bring their family and add a couple of personal days," Shevlin said. "Their lives do not fit neatly into one category, so their aviation strategy should not be built around one either."

Ownership Is Not the Finish Line

The prestige associated with owning an aircraft can make it seem like the natural next step for frequent private flyers. In reality, ownership is one option within a broader access strategy. An airplane purchase introduces costs and responsibilities beyond the transaction itself, including management, maintenance, crew, insurance, and hangar expenses. It also ties the owner to a jet. A plane suited to a short regional flight may be inefficient for a long-range journey, while a larger model can be unnecessarily expensive for one or two passengers.

Travelers can also commit significant capital to jet cards, fractional shares, or aircraft they ultimately do not use enough to justify. "The hidden cost is not just the flight itself," Shevlin said. "It is the capital you commit to an option that does not match your actual usage. The most expensive choice is often the one you made before you understood what you needed."

FlyUSA reviews how often clients fly, where they travel, who typically goes with them, and how much those needs vary. It can then assess and recommend the right product. "Ownership can be the right answer, but it should be the conclusion, not the starting assumption," Shevlin said. "The goal is not to sell the most planes. It is to give clients a reccomendationthat fits the way they live and work."

About FlyUSA

FLYUSA guides American business leaders who cannot afford delays, missed connections, or travel uncertainty to fly anywhere with confidence. Recognized for two consecutive years as the fastest-growing private aviation company by Inc. 5000 list, FLYUSA custom-fits aviation solutions to accelerating companies.

Business leaders often feel torn between being somewhere for their business and being somewhere else for their family. Whether they fly private once a year or twice a week, FLYUSA creates a personalized, easy solutions with the fastest rapid-response times in the business. American concierges always put safety and their clients' needs first. From on-demand charter to fractional ownership, aircraft management, acquisition, and full-service solutions nationwide, FLYUSA exists so business leaders never have to choose between their business or their families again. For more information on how to fly like a pro, visit flyusa.com.

Sources:

Berg, M. (2026, May 24). Inside the exclusive world of private jet travel—and what it says about the ultrawealthy. Business Insider. businessinsider.com/inside-private-jet-travel-boom-2026-5

Techies and financiers flush with AI cash race to buy private jets. (2026, July 9). New York Post. nypost.com/2026/07/09/business/techies-and-financiers-flush-with-ai-cash-race-to-buy-private-jets/

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SOURCE FlyUSA