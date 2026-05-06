Pro Angler Casey Ashley Joins Black Buffalo as Brand Ambassador

CHICAGO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Buffalo, the leading modern alternative to traditional smokeless tobacco, proudly announces professional angler and Bassmaster Classic champion Casey Ashley as its newest brand ambassador.

Raised in Donalds, South Carolina and built by a life outdoors, Ashley represents the kind of grit, discipline, and authenticity that define the Black Buffalo way. A lifelong fisherman known across the sport for his consistency, competitiveness, and homegrown approach, Ashley has built his career on hard work and expertise.

Casey Ashley is Black Buffalo's Newest Brand Ambassador

Ashley broke onto the national stage early, becoming the youngest angler to ever win a Bassmaster Elite Series event. He went on to claim one of the sport's biggest prizes when he won the 2015 Bassmaster Classic on Lake Hartwell, a fishery that sits close to his home. Over the years, he has built a respected career that includes major tour-level wins, dozens of Top 10 finishes, and a reputation as one of the most genuine personalities in professional fishing.

Casey joins a respected group of Black Buffalo ambassadors that includes pro athletes, outdoorsmen, and competitors. Through this partnership, Casey will work with Black Buffalo to deliver exclusive content for the Herd.

"I am thrilled to become a part of the Black Buffalo family," said Casey Ashley, "There are no short cuts in preparing for a tournament season and the Black Buffalo team clearly take the same approach."

Black Buffalo is built for 21+ adult consumers of nicotine/tobacco who want an alternative that respects the ritual of traditional dip. If you're 21+ and currently consume nicotine/tobacco, Black Buffalo welcomes you to join the Herd.

Find Black Buffalo online or in a store near you by visiting their store locator.

About Black Buffalo

Founded in 2015, Black Buffalo has created America's leading smokeless tobacco alternative products, backed by over 25,000 hours of research and development. The Company is a 4-time recipient of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America award (most recently in 2025), and Black Buffalo has won major Best New Product awards from the convenience trade.

Black Buffalo smokeless tobacco alternative products are sold in-store and online. To learn more about Black Buffalo, visit the Company's website or use the Company's store locator to find Black Buffalo products at a local retailer near you. Interested retailers may contact [email protected] to learn more about Black Buffalo.

Certain Black Buffalo smokeless tobacco alternative products contain pharmaceutical-grade, tobacco-derived nicotine, which is an addictive chemical, and all of Black Buffalo's products are intended for adults aged 21 and older who are consumers of nicotine or tobacco.

Black Buffalo's Forward-Looking Statements

Any projections or other estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions that Black Buffalo Inc. ("Black Buffalo," the "Company," "we," "us," "our," "ours," et. al as noted in context herein) has deemed reasonable. Financial, market, economic or legal conditions, the performance of the Company, regulatory developments, and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements herein. The business and prospects of the Company may have changed materially since the date hereof. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth of markets in which we compete and in which our products are sold, (ii) unexpected increases in our expenses, including manufacturing expenses, (iii) delays or cancellations in spending by our suppliers or customers, (iv) delayed action on or issuance of marketing denial orders in response to our Premarket Tobacco Product Applications, or other negative actions taken by, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and (v) the impact of pandemics or natural disasters on our sourcing operations and supply chain. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Black Buffalo Media Contacts

Brand & Marketing Partnerships

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SOURCE Black Buffalo Inc.