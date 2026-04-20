Black Buffalo Announces Sponsorship of ATNF 2026, Reinforcing Commitment to the Future of Tobacco Alternatives

CHICAGO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Buffalo Inc., the modern alternative to traditional smokeless tobacco, is announcing their official sponsorship of the 2026 American Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (ATNF), taking place April 20–22 at the Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Virginia.

Recognized as the leading annual conference in the tobacco and nicotine category, ATNF convenes public health experts, regulators, industry leaders, and investors for critical discussions shaping the future of the space. With more than a century of history, the forum serves as a central platform for global dialogue across evolving regulatory, scientific, and commercial landscapes.

Black Buffalo's participation underscores its ongoing commitment to advancing innovation with compliant and responsible growth in the category. Black Buffalo manufactures and sells tobacco alternative long cut and pouches designed to replicate the experience of traditional smokeless tobacco without the use of tobacco leaf or stem.

"We are proud to be associated with the 2026 American Tobacco and Nicotine Forum, which has long served as a critical medium of exchange among public health experts, government officials, manufacturers and investors," said Matthew Hanson, Chief Growth Officer of Black Buffalo, "We are grateful for the opportunity to engage in yet another year of dialogue with many of the leading voices in the industry."

The 2026 event will feature networking receptions, educational sessions, and collaborative programming designed to foster meaningful industry engagement.

Black Buffalo will be on-site throughout the event, engaging with stakeholders and contributing to discussions around the future of nicotine alternatives and evolving consumer preferences.

About Black Buffalo

Founded in 2015, Black Buffalo has created America's leading smokeless tobacco alternative products, backed by over 25,000 hours of research and development. The Company is a 4-time recipient of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America award (most recently in 2025), and Black Buffalo has won major Best New Product awards from the convenience trade.

Black Buffalo smokeless tobacco alternative products are sold in-store and online. To learn more about Black Buffalo, visit the Company's website or use the Company's store locator to find Black Buffalo products at a local retailer near you. Interested retailers may contact [email protected] to learn more about Black Buffalo.

Certain Black Buffalo smokeless tobacco alternative products contain pharmaceutical-grade, tobacco-derived nicotine, which is an addictive chemical, and all of Black Buffalo's products are intended for adults aged 21 and older who are consumers of nicotine or tobacco.

Black Buffalo's Forward-Looking Statements

Any projections or other estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions that Black Buffalo Inc. ("Black Buffalo," the "Company," "we," "us," "our," "ours," et. al as noted in context herein) has deemed reasonable. Financial, market, economic or legal conditions, the performance of the Company, regulatory developments, and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements herein. The business and prospects of the Company may have changed materially since the date hereof. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth of markets in which we compete and in which our products are sold, (ii) unexpected increases in our expenses, including manufacturing expenses, (iii) delays or cancellations in spending by our suppliers or customers, (iv) delayed action on or issuance of marketing denial orders in response to our Premarket Tobacco Product Applications, or other negative actions taken by, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and (v) the impact of pandemics or natural disasters on our sourcing operations and supply chain. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Black Buffalo Media Contacts

Brand & Marketing Partnerships

[email protected]

Retail & Wholesale Partnerships

[email protected]

SOURCE Black Buffalo Inc.