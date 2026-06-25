Pro Football Retired Players Association Announces 3rd Annual PFRPA Champions Banquet To Be Held In Atlanta

ARLINGTON, Va., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA), a national organization that develops benefits and programs for retired NFL players, today announced its 3rd Annual PFRPA Champions Banquet, set to take place on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Early Bird tickets for the event are now available at bit.ly/pfrpachampionsbanquet26.

PFRPA Champions Award recipients (L-R): Brian Jordan; Ovie Mughelli; Matt Ryan; and Pedro Salgado.

The Banquet will recognize retired NFL players who are making a positive impact, as well as individuals who have made significant contributions to the former player community. As part of the occasion, PFRPA will honor four individuals in recognition and appreciation of their efforts as champions for the communities they serve in the Atlanta area and more broadly.

The 2026 PFRPA Champions Award recipients are:

Brian Jordan , Retired Atlanta Falcons Safety, Major League Baseball (MLB) Outfielder and Founder of The Brian Jordan Foundation (BJF)

, Retired Atlanta Falcons Safety, Major League Baseball (MLB) Outfielder and Founder of The Brian Jordan Foundation (BJF) Ovie Mughelli, Retired Atlanta Falcons Fullback and Environmental Advocate

Retired Atlanta Falcons Fullback and Environmental Advocate Matt Ryan , Retired Atlanta Falcons Quarterback, Falcons' President of Football and Founder of ATL: Advance The Lives

, Retired Atlanta Falcons Quarterback, Falcons' President of Football and Founder of ATL: Advance The Lives Pedro Salgado, Director, Youth Football and Legends Community at the Atlanta Falcons

PFRPA Board Chair and Retired NFL Player Darrell Thompson lauded the PFRPA Champions Award recipients for their notable work and the positive influence they continue to have on the lives of others.

"The PFRPA Champions Award recognizes those who have set a remarkable example through their care and steadfast dedication to their respective communities," Thompson said. "Each of these distinguished honorees embodies these values, and we are excited to celebrate their many accomplishments and ongoing efforts at our Banquet in September."

Jordan founded The Brian Jordan Foundation in 1998 with the goal of helping children strive to reach their full potential. Through its programs, BJF provides local youth with access to quality education, literacy awareness, health education and financial assistance for economically disadvantaged students. Jordan is also the author of six books centered on empowering children. He played for the Falcons as a defensive back from 1989 to 1991 before transitioning to the MLB. From 1992 to 2006, he played for the Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers, earning an MLB All-Star selection in 1999.

Mughelli is committed to serving communities through education, healthcare, environmental stewardship and youth development initiatives. He currently serves on the boards of Communities In Schools of Atlanta, the Northside Hospital Foundation and the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center Advisory Board. A former Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient and two-time All-Pro fullback for the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, he is a passionate advocate for the environment and utilizes sport to inspire the next generation.

Ryan founded ATL: Advance The Lives in 2020 alongside his wife, Sarah Ryan, to alleviate structural barriers to Black youth success by working with after-school programs to increase the social capital of Black youth and their families. The Foundation's main initiatives support after-school programs in South and West Atlanta by funding opportunities for joy. Through this initiative, ATL has funded trips to Disney World, overnight camp and the circus. In the years following the pandemic, ATL provided emergency support to families engaged with ATL partners, which resulted in assisting families facing medical emergencies, utility shut offs and evictions. Recently, ATL has been working alongside the Falcons to connect Falcons Legends to smaller after-school programs in the city to build more support around Atlanta's Black youth. An NFL MVP in 2016, Ryan led the Falcons offense as the starting quarterback from 2008 to 2021 and was inducted into the franchise's Ring of Honor in 2024. He became the Falcons' President of Football in January 2026, where he currently oversees football operations.

Salgado serves in a leadership role with the Atlanta Falcons, supporting the Falcons retired player community. In addition to overseeing initiatives that strengthen engagement and opportunities for Falcons alumni, he plays an active role in expanding football access to youth and fostering relationships across the youth and high school football community.

The upcoming Banquet follows the successes of the inaugural PFRPA Champions Luncheon (2024), held in Green Bay, Wisconsin at the historic Hotel Northland, and the 2nd Annual PFRPA Champions Banquet (2025), held in Houston at the Directors Club at NRG Stadium.

PFRPA Executive Director Joe Agbasi underscored the importance of the 3rd Annual PFRPA Champions Banquet and Atlanta as this year's location, noting that the event reflects the organization's continued commitment to recognizing honorees whose leadership and dedication positively shape their communities.

"The PFRPA Champions Banquet is a flagship event that honors individuals whose commitment to excellence and service leaves a lasting imprint and legacy," Agbasi said. "Hosting this year's event in Atlanta, a city defined by history, togetherness and civic pride, reflects the very spirit of the champions we are proud to honor. We look forward to an evening of connection with our honorees, members, partners and the Greater Atlanta community."

For event details and sponsorship opportunities, please visit bit.ly/pfrpachampionsbanquet26.

PFRPA focuses on solidifying and preserving the legacy of retired NFL players by creating and managing new revenue streams, while developing meaningful health, welfare and educational programs. The organization currently provides dental and vision insurance benefits to more than 10,200 retired players and more than 3,500 players' spouses.

About Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA)

PFRPA is a champion for retired NFL players, dedicated to bettering the lives of those who contributed to the game. PFRPA, the first court-established retired NFL player organization, through its leadership and dedication, has been on a mission to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players. Through the PFRPA Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PFRPA develops various health and welfare programs, designed exclusively for retired NFL players. The Football Greats Alliance, PFRPA's licensing agency, develops partnerships to drive meaningful revenue for retired NFL players and provide revenue for the PFRPA Greater Good Fund to support all retired players. To date, more than 10,200 retired players and more than 3,500 players' spouses have enrolled in PFRPA insurance benefits. For more information about PFRPA, visit www.pfrpa.com.

SOURCE Pro Football Retired Players Association