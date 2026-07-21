Pro Football Retired Players Association and Samaritas Announce Strategic Partnership, Esports Tournament Marks First Collaboration

ARLINGTON, Va., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA), a national organization that develops benefits and programs for retired NFL players, today announced a new partnership with Samaritas, a Michigan-based nonprofit organization that provides support across foster care and adoption, in addition to many other family services and community programs.

Founded in 1934, Samaritas' reach encompasses a wide range of human services designed to promote the stability, empowerment and long-term success of children and families. This includes a spectrum of housing and food accessibility services, mental health support, welcoming New Americans and helping families thrive. The largest foster care provider in the state of Michigan, Samaritas additionally is focused on helping young people access education, life skills, independent living and connections to mentorship and hope. Together, PFRPA and Samaritas will leverage their respective strengths to empower young people while advancing their shared commitment to community impact.

As their first joint effort, PFRPA and Samaritas will host a special esports tournament through Gridiron Gaming, a PFRPA program that provides retired NFL players with opportunities to compete again, while giving fans a chance to engage with their NFL heroes. During this virtual event, foster youth and youth awaiting adoption, served by Samaritas, will team up with retired NFL players for a one-of-a-kind esports experience that promotes connection, mentorship and community engagement through the excitement of esports.

The tournament, titled The Gridiron Bowl, will be hosted by retired NFL player and Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Ahman Green, an esports coach and serves on the PFRPA Board of Directors. Proceeds generated through the tournament will benefit Samaritas' programs as well as the PFRPA Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, which provides benefits, programs and initiatives for retired NFL players and their families.

Samaritas President and Chief Executive Officer David Morin described the collaboration as a shared commitment to advancing opportunities and delivering meaningful support to those served by both organizations.

"At Samaritas, we believe every person deserves connection, encouragement and the opportunity to see a future filled with possibility," Morin said. "This collaboration allows both organizations to spotlight our shared commitment to health and teamwork, as well as the importance and impact of taking care of your community. Samaritas is honored to have the trust and support of the PFRPA and their members."

The Gridiron Bowl is set to take place virtually and in the Detroit area on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. Additional details, including participants who will join the Michigan kids and sponsorship opportunities, will be announced in the coming weeks.

PFRPA Executive Director Joe Agbasi welcomed the organization's new partnership with Samaritas and the opportunity to collaborate on initiatives that support youth, families and communities, beginning with a mission-driven esports tournament.

"This partnership with Samaritas represents an incredible opportunity for PFRPA to extend the impact of our organization as we work alongside a trusted community partner that shares our commitment to serving others," Agbasi said. "The Gridiron Bowl is an exciting first step in this collaboration, bringing retired NFL players and youth together through Gridiron Gaming while highlighting the continued impact our members can have beyond the field."

PFRPA focuses on solidifying and preserving the legacy of retired NFL players by creating and managing new revenue streams, while developing meaningful health, welfare and educational programs.

About Pro Football Retired Players Association (PFRPA)

PFRPA is a champion for retired NFL players, dedicated to bettering the lives of those who contributed to the game. PFRPA, the first court-established retired NFL player organization, through its leadership and dedication, has been on a mission to solidify and preserve the legacy of retired NFL players. Through the Greater Good Fund, PFRPA's 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, PFRPA develops various health and welfare programs, designed exclusively for retired NFL players. The Football Greats Alliance, PFRPA's licensing agency, develops partnerships to drive meaningful revenue for retired NFL players and provide revenue for the Greater Good Fund to support all retired players. To date, more than 10,200 retired players and more than 3,500 players' spouses have enrolled in PFRPA insurance benefits. For more information about PFRPA, visit www.pfrpa.com.

About Samaritas

For more than 90 years, Samaritas has walked alongside individuals and families, nurturing personal growth, empowerment, and connection that creates opportunities for people and communities to thrive.

Samaritas is the state's largest foster care agency with a full suite of family preservation programs that build upon the strengths of families and works collaboratively to keep families united. Additionally, Samaritas has a broad bank of resettlement and support services for New Americans, housing solutions for adults with developmental disabilities, homeless families – and – affordable living communities across the state. Visit samaritas.org for more information. Follow us on Facebook @IAmSamaritas, Twitter @IAmSamaritas or on Instagram @WeAreSamaritas.

SOURCE Pro Football Retired Players Association