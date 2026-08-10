ProCapture System is Now a Full-Store Solution for Lint Collection

Stack 55 and single 55-pound capacities launched

RIPON, Wis., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, a global provider of commercial laundry equipment, announces the extension of its groundbreaking lint collection system – ProCapture. ProCapture is now offered on the new T55 stack – the largest stack tumbler in the industry, with two 55-pound capacity pockets – and a single 55-pound unit.

ProCapture is now offered as a full-store lint collection solution.

"We know laundromat owners have been waiting for ProCapture to be expanded to a full store solution," said Travis Lindgren, Chief Product Officer, Alliance Laundry Systems. "With the stack 55 and single 55 joining our 30-pound stack and 30- and 75-pound singles, we have a complete lint solution for vended laundries... it's truly a game changer."

The industry-exclusive system leverages cyclone technology to remove significantly more dryer generated lint than lint screens.

ProCapture was born out of direct feedback from customers that dryer-generated lint was a major pain point for not just laundromats but on-premises laundries as well. Driving off that voice of customer, the engineering team set a goal to develop a solution. The technology launched in November of 2023 on 75-pound single tumblers. Stack 30-pound capacity units soon followed in March 2024.

"The speed of development, testing, and market launch of this patent-pending system underscores Alliance's unique leadership position in commercial laundry," said Michael Schoeb, CEO of Alliance Laundry Systems. "It also serves as an example of our listening to customers and dedicating resources to solve their laundry problems," he added.

ProCapture's collection of up to 98 percent of dryer generated lint* contributes toward a variety of goals for owners, including a cleaner store for customers, improved efficiency, lower maintenance costs, and reduced HVAC system issues. The system is offered on Speed Queen and Huebsch branded products as well as UniMac on-premises laundry tumble dryers.

For more information about ProCapture, visit speedqueencommercial.com or Huebsch.com.

About Alliance Laundry Systems: Alliance Laundry Systems is a global provider of commercial laundry solutions, offering a broad product range backed by a commitment to quality and innovation. Our laundry solutions are available under five brands, sold and supported by a network of distributors worldwide. We serve more than 140 countries with a team of more than 3,500 employees. Our brands include Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus®, and IPSO®. Together, they present a full line of commercial washing machines, dryers, and ironers (with load capacities from 12–400 lb., or 6–180 kg.) and the support services necessary to keep your operation running efficiently. Commercial-grade laundry equipment is also available for home use through our Speed Queen® washers and dryers. For more information, visit www.alliancelaundry.com.

*Results derived from internal lab testing environment produced up to 98% lint capture efficiency with bath towel loads dried at 185 degrees Fahrenheit. No independent lab testing was conducted. These results represent findings from controlled laboratory conditions and may not accurately simulate real-world usage of the product as effectiveness can vary widely depending on factors such as method of use, load type, environment, individual user characteristics, and other circumstances.

SOURCE Alliance Laundry Systems LLC