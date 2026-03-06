Alliance Laundry Systems Acquires Super Laundry in New York

RIPON, Wis., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, a global provider of commercial laundry equipment, has acquired the distribution assets of Super Laundry.

"We are delighted by what this acquisition means to customers in the Northeast," said Mike Hand, Vice President, North America Commercial Central and East, Alliance Laundry Systems. "Super is the perfect complement to our acquisition of Metropolitan Laundry, late last year. I'm beyond confident that these unified teams will bring truly next-level service and support."

Following the acquisition, Super's Melville, NY operations will become part of the Alliance Laundry Systems Distribution-New York Metro Office in South Richmond Hill, NY.

Super Laundry's New York location opened in the 1980s. Leveraging the respected Speed Queen and UniMac brands, Super Laundry built a loyal customer base among laundromat owners, and on-premises laundry managers.

For more information about Alliance Laundry Systems Distribution, visit distribution.alliancelaundry.com/.

About Alliance Laundry Systems: Alliance Laundry Systems is a global provider of commercial laundry solutions, offering a broad product range backed by a commitment to quality and innovation. Our laundry solutions are available under five brands, sold and supported by a network of distributors worldwide. We serve more than 140 countries with a team of more than 3,500 employees. Our brands include Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus®, and IPSO®. Together, they present a full line of commercial washing machines, dryers, and ironers (with load capacities from 12–400 lb., or 6–180 kg.) and the support services necessary to keep your operation running efficiently. Commercial-grade laundry equipment is also available for home use through our Speed Queen® washers and dryers. For more information, visit www.alliancelaundry.com.

SOURCE Alliance Laundry Systems LLC