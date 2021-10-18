Professor Carl June, the "Pioneer of CAR-T", Joined Bioheng Scientific Advisory Board

NANJING, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanjing Bioheng Biotech Co., Ltd (hereafter Bioheng), announced that Professor Carl June, an authoritative cancer immunologist and "Pioneer of Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR-T) cells," officially joined the Bioheng scientific advisory board and acted as chairman. As the inventor of CAR-T therapy, Professor Carl June will provide insightful intelligence to empower Bioheng's technology innovation, and to advance immune-cell therapy clinical development.

Professor Carl June, academician of the American Academy of medicine, academician of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, a tenured professor of Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, director of Translational Medicine center of Abramson Cancer Institute, is one of the most influential scientists in biopharmaceutical field worldwide. In 2012, he saved the life of Emily Whitehead, a child suffering from relapsed acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), with CD19 CAR-T, opening a new chapter in immuno-cell therapy. Since then, Emily has survived tumor free for nine years. CAR-T is considered as a novel revolutionary therapy for cancers with superior effect in hematological malignancies. Professor Carl June, as a leading cancer immunologist, was rated as one of the global top 100 most influential people in 2018 by Time Magazine. Dr. Jiangtao Ren, CSO of Bioheng, has collectively made tremendous breakthroughs in generating universal CAR-T during the period of his postdoc training in Professor Carl June's team. This collaboration will have the potential to accelerate the development of world's cutting-edge immune-cell therapy development.

Dr. Xiaohong He, CEO of Bioheng, said:

"It's a great honor to invite Professor Carl June to join and lead our scientific advisory board, marking another important milestone in Bioheng's development. Our vision is to solve the bottleneck problem of immune-cell therapy drugs, to improve its safety and efficacy, and to bring down its cost, ultimately achieving accessibility to every patient. Professor Carl June's joining will put on 'wings' of Bioheng's dream."

Professor Carl June said:

"I am very pleased to be Bioheng's advisory board Chairman. Bioheng has made impressive progress in both universal CAR-T and enhanced CAR-T for solid tumor, and achieved outstanding clinical results. I look forward to a faster clinical application and sooner benefit to cancer patients."

About Bioheng

Nanjing Bioheng Biotech Co., Ltd. (Bioheng), founded in 2017, is a leading biomedical company specialized in the development and commercialization of allogeneic cellular immunotherapy. At present, Bioheng has established 7500m2 high-standard translational center and GMP-level manufacturing plant that is in compliance with NMPA and FDA regulatory guidelines.

In March 2021, Bioheng secured an $ 80 million of serial B round of investment co-led by Hillhouse Venture Capital, Decheng Capital and Octagon Capital, accumulating 100 million of financing within 4 years. By September 2021, Bioheng has applied 49 core patents, and been selected for "Cultivating Unicorn Enterprises", "Nezha Enterprise", "Entrepreneurship and Innovation Talents" Program of Jiangsu Province, Nanjing High-level Entrepreneurial Talent Plan, Nanjing Expert Studio, etc. Bioheng has been awarded National Science and technology SMEs, National Intellectual Property Management Enterprise, Nanjing Immunotherapy Excellence Center, etc.

Bioheng is a global leader in developing allogeneic "off-the-shelf" universal CAR-T cell therapy, which may fundamentally solve the dilemma of "high cost, long waiting time, difficult manufacturing and individualization" of traditional CAR-T therapy, and ultimately realize the affordability and accessibility of immunotherapy. Committed to "bridge the life and health," Bioheng is dedicated to provide every patient an equal chance of cure.

