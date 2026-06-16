Project Jupiter Expands Community Outreach Effort Highlighting Benefits and Impacts of its Investments in New Mexico

Bilingual community engagement, partnerships with local voices, and new advertising will help residents learn more about Project Jupiter's economic, community, and environmental benefits

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents throughout New Mexico have new opportunities to learn more about the benefits of Project Jupiter through expanded community outreach efforts announced today. Building on its recently launched public awareness campaign, Project Jupiter is expanding its efforts to provide residents with information and answer their questions about the project 's expected economic impact, workforce opportunities, community investments, fuel cell-powered energy strategy, and innovative approach to water conservation.

Oracle's new campaign highlights the economic, community, and environmental benefits of the Project Jupiter data center campus in Doña Ana County. Speed Speed

"Project Jupiter is a different kind of data center and we are proud to bring this once-in-a-generation project to New Mexico, particularly given its transformational benefits for people who call Doña Ana County home," said Julia Robin, head of infrastructure planning and sourcing, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "From creating thousands of jobs to investing hundreds of millions of dollars in local schools, infrastructure, and community services, Project Jupiter represents a significant long-term commitment to New Mexico. Residents deserve clear information about how the project will operate, including its innovative energy strategy and approach to water use."

To help residents learn more about Project Jupiter and Oracle's commitments to New Mexico, outreach efforts include:

Bilingual community engagement: Project Jupiter representatives, carrying Project Jupiter identification and branded materials, will engage directly with residents through a community open house in Santa Teresa, New Mexico on June 17, as well as door-to-door conversations in neighborhoods across the state They will answer questions, gather feedback, provide detailed information about Project Jupiter, and highlight its investments in Doña Ana County and New Mexico. We are committed to speaking directly to New Mexicans about Project Jupiter.

Project Jupiter representatives, carrying Project Jupiter identification and branded materials, will engage directly with residents through a community open house in Santa Teresa, New Mexico on June 17, as well as door-to-door conversations in neighborhoods across the state They will answer questions, gather feedback, provide detailed information about Project Jupiter, and highlight its investments in Doña Ana County and New Mexico. We are committed to speaking directly to New Mexicans about Project Jupiter. Partnerships with local voices: Project Jupiter is partnering with local voices on social media to share information about the project through the digital platforms they use every day.

Project Jupiter is partnering with local voices on social media to share information about the project through the digital platforms they use every day. Expanded advertising: New English- and Spanish-language advertisements will begin airing this week across television, radio, digital, and social platforms, highlighting Project Jupiter's expected economic impact, workforce opportunities, local investments, fuel cell-powered energy strategy, and approach to water conservation.

Project Jupiter is expected to create more than 4,000 construction jobs and 1,500 ongoing project-supported jobs once construction is complete, generating approximately $384 million in economic impact annually during construction and $113 million annually once the data center is operational.

Project Jupiter has committed $50 million to improve local water systems; $360 million in direct support for schools, infrastructure, and local services; and $6.9 million to fund workforce development, the Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces, and habitat restoration.

Oracle plans to fund all energy costs for the project to protect residential electricity rates. The project's updated power plan also significantly reduces water usage. The data center's cooling system and fuel cell solution will not use the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority's public drinking-water supply, and both systems are designed to only require a one-time startup fill of non-potable water sourced from an existing water rights holder. Water usage to maintain these systems will be equivalent to the average annual use of two U.S. households.

Residents are encouraged to visit ProjectJupiterTogether.com, where they can learn more about Project Jupiter and Oracle's long-term investments in New Mexico.

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SOURCE Oracle