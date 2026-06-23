Project Lead The Way and Caterpillar Foundation Extend Collaboration to Advance STEM Education and Workforce Readiness

The expanded commitment unlocks hands-on engineering and computer science opportunities for students in 13 U.S. communities beginning in the 2026-27 school year

INDIANAPOLIS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Lead The Way (PLTW), an Indiana-based leader in career-connected STEM learning, announced a new two-year grant from the Caterpillar Foundation to increase access to high-quality STEM education opportunities for students across the United States. Through the latest funding from the Foundation, PLTW will support school grants in 13 communities beginning in the 2026-27 academic year.

This donation builds on the Caterpillar Foundation's longstanding commitment to equipping individuals and communities with the skills, resources and services they need to thrive. Since 2022, the Foundation has provided more than $1.45 million in PLTW's School Grant Program, helping schools launch and expand hands-on STEM learning opportunities that prepare students for future careers.

In that time:

26 schools received grants

29 teachers completed PLTW professional training

4,716 students were supported through 43 PLTW programs

The grants help schools implement or expand PLTW Engineering and PLTW Computer Science programs for students in grades 9-12. Funding supports teacher training, classroom technology, equipment and supplies needed to deliver immersive, real-world learning experiences.

In PLTW classrooms, students engage in hands-on, activity-problem-based projects that mirror real industry challenges. Engineering students may design prototypes, explore automation and manufacturing systems, or apply problem-solving and design-thinking skills to practical challenges. Computer science students develop coding, computational thinking, cybersecurity, and data analysis skills while collaborating on projects that connect classroom learning to real-world applications.

"PLTW is proud to continue our collaboration with the Caterpillar Foundation to help schools create transformative learning experiences for students," said Amanda Robertson, senior vice president of advancement at PLTW. "Together, we are helping students build the knowledge, confidence and problem-solving skills that prepare them for success in a rapidly evolving workforce. By supporting schools with the resources needed to launch and grow STEM programs, we can expand opportunities and career readiness for students in communities across the country."

"Expanding access to high-quality STEM education is essential to preparing students for a workforce that is rapidly changing," said Amanda Hilligas, vice president of the Caterpillar Foundation. "Through our ongoing support of Project Lead The Way, the Foundation is committed to providing consistent, long-term support that enables schools to implement and expand hands-on engineering and computer science programs—helping students build the skills, confidence and adaptability needed to thrive in the future of work."

The grants will support schools in Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Texas.

For more information about PLTW STEM and CTE grant opportunities, visit here.

About Project Lead The Way (PLTW)

For nearly 30 years, Project Lead The Way (PLTW) has prepared PreK-12 students for careers, college, and life by equipping them with the STEM knowledge, credential preparation, transferable skills, and confidence to succeed. Its hands-on, real-world learning, deep industry partnerships and clear, scaffolded curriculum guide students from early career curiosity to postsecondary readiness. With strong professional development and a national network of more than 116,000 trained teachers in 12,200+ schools across all 50 states, PLTW enables schools to design scalable, future-focused programs that inspire students, empower educators, and connect learning to life after graduation. Visit pltw.org to learn more.

About Caterpillar Foundation

Since its founding in 1952, the Caterpillar Foundation has contributed to helping improve the lives of people around the world. As a company, Caterpillar works alongside its dealers and customers to build the societal infrastructure needed to make the world run. Caterpillar Foundation focuses on the complementary human; natural and basic services infrastructure needed for individuals to thrive and communities to be resilient. Learn more at caterpillar.com/foundation and on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Grau

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SOURCE Project Lead The Way