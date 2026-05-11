Phillips 66 Commits $1 Million to Expand Hands-On STEM Learning Through Project Lead The Way in Communities Nationwide

Funding will support middle and high school STEM program implementation and expansion across 10 states

INDIANAPOLIS, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Lead The Way (PLTW), an organization dedicated to preparing PreK–12 students for careers, college and life through hands-on curriculum, is proud to announce that Phillips 66 has invested $1 million to support the continued expansion of PLTW programs in middle and high schools in communities nationwide. The funding will increase access to hands-on, career-connected learning in engineering, computer science and STEM exploration through PLTW Gateway, PLTW Engineering, and PLTW Computer Science programs.

This latest investment builds on a multi-year partnership between Phillips 66 and PLTW, which focuses on preparing students for the workforce of the future, by expanding access to high-demand career pathways, strengthening the pipeline of future-ready talent in communities where Phillips 66 operates. Since 2023, the partnership has provided $4 million in total support for PLTW's School Grant Program and has made an impact on thousands of students and educators across the country.

Developing real-world problem-solving and technical skills is essential to preparing students for the careers and challenges of the future," said Amanda Robertson, Senior Vice President of Advancement at Project Lead The Way. "This continued investment from Phillips 66 helps schools bring engaging, hands-on career-driven programs to life, expanding opportunity for students and supporting teachers with the tools they need to inspire learning."

Through PLTW's School Grant Program, eligible middle and high schools in designated Phillips 66 communities will be able to apply for funding to either launch new programs or expand existing PLTW pathways. Grant opportunities include two-year implementation grants for new programs and one-year expansion grants to strengthen current offerings.

"Phillips 66 is proud to continue our partnership with Project Lead The Way to support career-connected learning in the communities where we live and work," said Courtney Meadows, Senior Manager of Social Impact at Phillips 66. "By investing in programs that bring real-world learning into classrooms, we are helping students build skills that open doors to future careers while strengthening the local talent pipeline for industries that depend on innovation and technical expertise."

The Phillips 66–PLTW partnership has become a nationally scaled initiative supporting STEM education across 10 states: California, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington.

Since its launch in 2023, the partnership has:

Funded more than 218 PLTW programs

Reached 25,000+ students with hands-on STEM learning experiences

Supported training for 150 teachers

Expanded access to both middle school and high school STEM pathways, including engineering and computer science programs

The partnership is designed as a long-term investment in workforce development, helping schools build sustainable instruction capacity while preparing students for in-demand careers in engineering, technology, and related fields.

Schools in the following counties will be eligible to apply for PLTW grants this cycle:

California: Contra Costa County, Solano County

Colorado: Adams County, Arapahoe County, Denver County, Weld County

Illinois: Madison County

Louisiana: Calcasieu Parish

Montana: Yellowstone County

New Jersey: Union County

New Mexico: Eddy County, Lea County

Oklahoma: Beaver, Blaine, Canadian, Carter, Dewey, Ellis, Garvin, Grady, Kay, Kingfisher, Logan, Major, McClain, Oklahoma, Osage, Stephens, Texas, Tulsa, Washington, Woodward Counties

Texas: Andrews, Brazoria, Crane, Crockett, Ector, Fayette, Gaines, Glasscock, Goliad, Hansford, Harris, Hockley, Howard, Hutchinson, Jackson, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Lavaca, Martin, Matagorda, Midland, Nueces, Ochiltree, Potter, Reagan, Reeves, San Patricio, Upton, Winkler Counties

Washington: Skagit County, Whatcom County

Eligible middle and high schools will be able to apply beginning in fall 2026, with award notifications expected in December 2026 and January 2027.

Schools and districts can learn more about eligibility and application requirements at:

https://www.pltw.org/plan-for-pltw/investment/funding-grants

About Project Lead The Way (PLTW)

For nearly 30 years, Project Lead The Way (PLTW) has prepared PreK–12 students for careers, college, and life by equipping them with the STEM knowledge, credential preparation, transferable skills, and confidence to succeed. Its hands-on, real-world learning, deep industry partnerships and clear, scaffolded curriculum guide students from early career curiosity to postsecondary readiness. With strong professional development and a national network of more than 116,000 trained teachers in 12,200+ schools across all 50 states, PLTW enables schools to design scalable, future-focused programs that inspire students, empower educators, and connect learning to life after graduation. Visit pltw.org to learn more.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a leading diversified and integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Alex Fairchild

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SOURCE Project Lead The Way