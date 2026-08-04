ProjectDiscovery Makes Neo Generally Available with Pay-As-You-Go Pricing

New pay-as-you-go model opens autonomous offensive security testing to teams of any size, without annual contracts or procurement cycles

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProjectDiscovery, a leader in vulnerability detection and autonomous security testing, today announced the general availability of Neo v1, its AI-powered offensive security platform, alongside a new pay-as-you-go pricing model. Neo is now available to every team, from individual practitioners and startups to enterprise security organizations, with no minimum commitment.

Advanced offensive security testing has historically been gated by budget and procurement. Annual pentest engagements, negotiated contracts, and enterprise minimums put the most capable tooling out of reach of the teams shipping fastest: startups without dedicated security budgets, small teams working through growing backlogs, and practitioners who need to answer a question about their attack surface the day a vulnerability drops. Pay-as-you-go removes that gate, making advanced security capabilities available to every defender.

Neo gives every team access to the full platform, including:

Autonomous offensive security testing across code, web applications, APIs, networks, and cloud

Exploitability validation that confirms which findings can actually be reached and abused

Continuous testing across pull requests and releases

Regression testing that verifies vulnerabilities stay fixed

Integrations with the security and engineering workflows that teams already run

"ProjectDiscovery has believed since the beginning that the most advanced security capabilities should be available to everyone, not only the best-funded security teams," said Rishi Sharma, CEO of ProjectDiscovery. "Attackers already operate with autonomous capabilities at machine speed, and defenders should not have to wait for a budget cycle to get access to the same class of technology. Outcome-based pricing is where this industry is going, and Pay-as-you-go is designed to balance outcome and cost efficiency for users."

Security work is event-driven, budget cycles are not

A product launch, a new model in production, an acquisition, an incident, a vulnerability disclosure, or a change to the external attack surface each create testing needs that do not typically align with a fiscal calendar. Traditional engagements are scheduled months in advance, which means a report can be out of date by the time it lands. Pay-as-you-go pricing lets teams pay for the security work itself and run testing when the need appears, rather than waiting on a procurement process or the next scheduled engagement.

Through over six months of private beta work with enterprise customers, ProjectDiscovery observed three distinct stages of maturity in how organizations adopt AI-powered security testing. At the first stage, teams manually drive AI tools and testing. At the second, testing runs continuously across the full stack. And at the third, testing runs on every commit and deployment, confirmed fixes become regression tests, and the security program compounds over time. Sadly, most organizations are still at the first stage, while attackers are already operating at machine speed.

New integrations and private environment support

Neo adds integrations requested by teams during the private beta, including GitHub, Jira, Confluence, Slack, Linear, APIs, webhooks, and MCP. Neo can also operate inside private environments, reaching internal applications and networks over VPN or SSH, with 1Password support for credential handling.

"Our goal is to move teams off manually driving tests and sorting findings, so their time goes to policy, priorities, and remediation," Sharma said. "That means testing at the speed your environment changes."

Neo v1 with pay-as-you-go pricing is available today at neo.projectdiscovery.io. The ProjectDiscovery team will be demoing Neo at Black Hat USA 2026 in Booth 5108 in the AI Zone.

About ProjectDiscovery

ProjectDiscovery is an open source cybersecurity company that built the security toolchain trusted by more than 100,000 practitioners worldwide. The company created Nuclei, the most widely used open source vulnerability scanner with over 10 billion scans run, along with a suite of modular tools including Subfinder, httpx, and Naabu that security teams use to map attack surfaces and identify exploitable vulnerabilities. Building on that foundation, ProjectDiscovery offers Neo, an AI-powered security testing platform that unifies SAST, DAST, and automated penetration testing to help teams move from finding vulnerabilities to verifying and fixing them. ProjectDiscovery is a winner of the RSAC Innovation Sandbox 2025 and a Black Hat Asia 2025 award recipient. Learn more at projectdiscovery.io.

SOURCE ProjectDiscovery