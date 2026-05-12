ProjectDiscovery Named to Rising in Cyber 2026 List of Top Cybersecurity Startups

CISO-Voted List Recognizes the 30 Private Cybersecurity Companies Shaping Enterprise Security in the Age of AI

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProjectDiscovery, a leader in vulnerability detection and autonomous security testing, today announced its inclusion in Rising in Cyber 2026, an independent annual list by Notable Capital to recognize the 30 most promising private cybersecurity startups. Now in its third year, Rising in Cyber has become a trusted signal of what is actually moving the needle in enterprise security.

Unlike traditional rankings, Rising in Cyber honorees are selected through voting by 150 active CISOs and senior security executives; the result is a reliable signal of what security teams are actually adopting to address their most urgent challenges.

ProjectDiscovery joins a cohort that has collectively raised over $6.9 billion, according to PitchBook, and is defining the next generation of cybersecurity across critical areas, including identity and access management, agentic AI security, security operations, and application defense.

The 2026 honorees were named alongside the release of the Rising in Cyber 2026 Report, produced in collaboration with Morgan Stanley. The report draws on CISO survey data and market analysis to map how the cybersecurity industry is evolving from AI agents reshaping security operations to a historic surge in strategic M&A, and separates signal from noise for investors, operators, and security leaders.

"Security is now moving from a constraint to an enabler on how fast AI can actually scale inside the enterprise. The 150 CISOs who voted on this list understand that better than anyone," said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner, Notable Capital. "Congratulations to this year's Rising in Cyber honorees for earning their trust."

"Being recognized by 150 of the world's leading CISOs is the validation that matters most to us, because they're the practitioners who actually decide what gets deployed inside their organizations," said Rishi Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder of ProjectDiscovery. "We're humbled to be named alongside this year's honorees and the alumni who came before us. This recognition belongs to our community as much as it does to us; the 100k+ contributors, researchers, and security practitioners who have built and trusted ProjectDiscovery from day one."

ProjectDiscovery's open-source tools — including Nuclei, Subfinder, and Httpx — have become foundational infrastructure for modern offensive and defensive security teams, with 124k+ GitHub stars and 100k+ users across the global security community. Building on that foundation, the company launched Neo earlier this year, an agentic security platform designed to turn the open-source workflows defenders already trust into autonomous, enterprise-scale defense.

To learn more about Rising in Cyber 2026, visit www.notablecap.com/risingincyber.

About ProjectDiscovery

ProjectDiscovery is an open source cybersecurity company that built the security toolchain trusted by more than 100,000 practitioners worldwide. The company created Nuclei, the most widely used open source vulnerability scanner with over 10 billion scans run, along with a suite of modular tools, including Subfinder, httpx, and Naabu, that security teams use to map attack surfaces and identify exploitable vulnerabilities across their organizations. Building on that foundation, ProjectDiscovery offers Neo, an AI-powered security testing platform that unifies SAST, DAST, and automated penetration testing to help teams move from finding vulnerabilities to verifying and fixing them. ProjectDiscovery is a winner of the RSAC Innovation Sandbox 2025 and a Black Hat Asia award recipient 2025. Learn more at projectdiscovery.io.

SOURCE ProjectDiscovery